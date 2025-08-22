 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The rise of evening coffee: What’s behind the after-hours caffeine trend?

Coffee from morning pick-me-ups to evening wind-down

By
coffee
Sigmund / Unsplash

Although coffee was once considered a drink for only the mornings, experts are now seeing coffee migrate into the evening. As coffee becomes a 24-hour flavor, moving from morning pick-me-up to evening wind-down, coffee drinkers are looking for coffee as a comfort ritual throughout both day and night. But what’s driving the evening coffee trend, and how are brands responding to the change in coffee drinking habits?

I chatted with Tom Baker, founder of Mr. Black coffee liqueur, to learn more about the shifts in when and how people are consuming coffee and what’s driving the evening coffee trend.

About the evening coffee trend

Espresso martini cocktail
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

“In the evening, coffee takes on a new role. It’s social, it’s paired with food, it’s part of conversation,” says Baker. “People are just as experimental at night as they are with their morning brew. A classic espresso martini is the gateway, sure — but then comes the fun: pairing coffee with dinner, or exploring more contemporary serves that reflect who you are as a drinker. Old Fashioned? What about a Cold Brew Old Fashioned? Negroni? Try a Café Negroni.”

Recommended Videos

For years, coffee was purely functional, ideal for getting a caffeine hit to start your day. Now, however, he says the tides have turned as coffee drinkers embrace coffee more for the flavor, craft, and the ritual.

“And if you respect coffee that much in the morning, it’s only natural that it follows you into the night. Coffee cocktails are just the evening expression of the same cultural change,” he says. Now, drinking coffee after 5 p.m. signals that the workday is over and the evening has begun. “Whether it’s in a cocktail or just part of winding down, people are choosing coffee for the moment it creates.”

A shift in coffee rituals

coffee
Jayoke / Pexels

Coffee culture, which once saw coffee as morning fuel, has now shifted to an evening focus. When consuming coffee in the evening, it’s about slowing down, sharing a drink, or a story, says Baker. This evening coffee trend goes hand-in-hand with the rising interest in coffee cocktails.

“It’s about taste, ritual, and occasion. Coffee cocktails give you something familiar, but with a bit of theatre. They feel intentional — the kind of drink you order when you want to mark the start of the night. And let’s be honest: no one has an espresso martini and then goes home. It’s the first drink – and sometimes the last drink – and that’s what makes it special,” Baker shares. 

Per Baker, other innovations in the coffee space also support the evening coffee trend, such as nitro cold brew and ready-to-drink coffee cans. Nitro cold brew gave coffee a new texture, whereas RTD coffees made evening coffee more accessible, no matter where you are.

Related: 
Dunkin’s new Cereal N’ Milk latte is breakfast and coffee in one sip

“That experimentation created the perfect environment for Mr Black. Cold brew was already mainstream. People were curious about new formats. They wanted coffee after dark. Mr Black just joined the dots,” he says.

“Coffee after dark isn’t an Australian thing, or an American thing — it’s happening everywhere, just in different accents. In Australia, espresso martinis have been part of the culture for years. In the U.S., we’re in the middle of a coffee cocktail boom. In Europe, it’s about updating the old guard — turning café drinks and digestifs into something modern. Different expressions, same story: people want coffee at night, and they want it to taste good,” he says.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Buckets of iced coffee are taking over TikTok— here’s what to know before you sip
Massive buckets are iced coffee are trending
Glass of iced coffee topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and a straw for sipping.

Are you addicted to iced coffee? I know I am. Yet, even as a huge iced coffee fan, this new TikTok trend took me by surprise. The latest TikTok trend involves literal buckets of iced coffee, served in clear plastic tubs by local coffee shops. Just a quick search on TikTok and you'll find dozens of different videos showcasing these oversized iced coffees in all different flavors. One coffee shop, McGee Black Irish Coffee Company, is even making these delicious buckets with cannoli cold foam cream and a cannoli on top (yes, that sounds delicious).

What is an iced coffee bucket?

Read more
How two Harvard grads turned burnout into a top mushroom coffee brand
Ditching coffee for mushrooms
ryze mushroom coffee

Harvard alums and co-founders of RYZE, Andrée Werner and Rashad Hossain, didn't set out to start a mushroom coffee business together. Instead, the idea for the brand began when the two were undergraduates at Harvard, facing the usual stress levels of college students.

Like most college students, the two weren't focused on their health and relied heavily on coffee to get them through the day. As they got older, Werner and Hossain found themselves feeling exhausted, searching for answers on how to improve their health. In their search, they stumbled upon the fantastic power of medicinal mushrooms, which later led to the creation of RYZE mushroom coffee—a better alternative to coffee. To learn more about the fascinating background behind this top mushroom coffee brand, I chatted with Werner and Hossain, who shared the story behind RYZE and what sets it apart.
The beginnings of RYZE

Read more
Tracking stress one sip at a time: DoorDash launches iced coffee index
What your iced coffee order reveals about your stress level
Cold brew ice coffee

Now that National Coffee Month is here, Door Dash has dropped its latest way to measure consumer stress, tracking through one of the most consistent discretionary purchases: iced coffee. The Iced Coffee Index (ICI) uncovers how coffee drinkers are seeking treats during periods of emotional stress and uncertainty. The ICI is scored out of 100, using a mix of DoorDash order data and consumer sentiment insights from an iced coffee survey. A higher score on the ICI indicates a higher cultural reliance on iced coffee to help manage stress.

Per the collected data, DoorDash saw spikes in iced coffee orders on some of 2025’s most stressful days so far, such as Blue Monday (dubbed the most depressing day of the year), Tax Day, and even during the recent tariff announcement on April 2. The index landed at an 85/100, indicating that today's coffee drinkers aren't just drinking iced coffee, they're using it to cope. What was once a seasonal drink, 87% drink iced coffee even when they don't need caffeine.

Read more