Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy a Keurig — Shop NOW

Keurig K Cafe brewing coffee with a woman pouring milk into a coffee cup.

The best Black Friday deals are getting closer every day, but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to pick up a coveted appliance, like a coffee maker or Keurig. Last year, shoppers ran into tons of trouble picking up the products they wanted on Black Friday, such as stockouts, backorders, and massive shipping delays. If you don’t want to deal with those issues, consider picking up a home upgrade early. This year, many online stores are putting some of the top modern appliance brands, like Keurig, on sale for massive discounts even before Black Friday starts. If you’re interested in getting a Keurig, definitely make that purchase as early as you can.

While you might get bigger discounts if you wait until Black Friday, there are some great reasons to get a Keurig brewing system right now. You’ll still find fantastic deals on both the machines themselves and the K-Cups, but you’ll get them much sooner. While everyone’s trying to get a Keurig on Black Friday, you’ll be brewing a cup of coffee to get the morning started.

There’s a discount on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker at Amazon today.

If you wait for Keurig deals on Black Friday, you probably won’t receive your brewing system on time for the holidays. If you’re planning on giving one of these coffee makers as a gift, then you definitely shouldn’t hold off on picking one up. The best Keurig makers often go on backorder before major sales like Black Friday, so if you wait too long, it may take weeks or months to arrive at your doorstep.

There’s also a chance that the most popular Keurig products, like their combination coffee-maker pod brewers, will sell out before most people get a chance to buy them. We’re definitely going to see these sell out on Black Friday. Some flavors of K-Cup pods might sell out too. Last year’s supply chain issues caused tons of problems for shoppers and will likely continue to persist this year.

If you get your Keurig months after ordering, you’ll miss out on a lot of cups of delicious, flavorful coffee at the push of a button. Here’s our advice: don’t wait. Pick up a Keurig right now for a great deal, and start making coffee quickly and easily at home.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with Single-Serve K-Cup Pod

$180
No matter what occasion, the Keurig K-Duo is a versatile brewer. You can use ground beans or K-cup pods depending on your preference. The glass carafe and heating pad also keep your coffee warm. more
Buy at Wayfair

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs. more
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends. more
Buy at Target

