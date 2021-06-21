Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals are here now! That means it’s an awesome time to check out the Prime Day Keurig deals. If you’re looking to upgrade how you make your coffee each day, you can’t go wrong with a Keurig machine. They’re a great way of simplifying the process while also giving you plenty of control over how you like your coffee to be brewed. Read on while we take you through all the best Prime Day Keurig deals, along with what to look for when picking out a Keurig and whether now is a good time to indulge.

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals

Should You Buy a New Keurig on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a pretty good time to buy any gadget that could enrich your life. That’s because Amazon is always keen to embrace the latest trends and discount them accordingly for their biggest sales event of the year. It’s a good way of luring you into checking out the Prime Day sales, but it’s also a good way of keeping you and other consumers happy as you can save plenty on your favorite brands and gadgets.

Prime Day is generally a more successful time to buy stuff, as there’s less competition than during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because it’s a bit more exclusive. Only Amazon Prime members can get in on the Prime Day Keurig deals, which means there are fewer people keen to snap up the bargain that you’re so eager for. Less competition means you can take a little bit more time weighing up your options rather than get caught up in the Black Friday rush.

There’s also the matter of practicality. It’s likely you have less disposable cash during the holidays, so treating yourself to a new Keurig in June is a good way of enjoying a new gadget at a time when you don’t have to worry about money so much. You also get the benefit of enjoying great coffee for an extra few months compared to having to wait until the fall. In the past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday were superior to Prime Day, but that’s simply not the case anymore, so you can buy straight away without thinking about what the future holds.

If you’re looking to buy a Keurig for a gift idea, then now could be the right time, as you can spread the cost, even if you won’t be gifting the item until later this year. Fortunately, Keurig technology doesn’t change too rapidly, so you can do that without missing out.

As always, none of this advice matters if you don’t actually need a new coffee machine. Have a good think about whether you truly need a new Keurig or if you’re simply being lured in by a great price or the excitement of a big sales event.

How to Choose a Keurig on Prime Day

Keurig machines are hugely popular for good reason, but it can be overwhelming knowing where to start when choosing one. We’re on hand with some advice on how to choose the best Keurig for you on Prime Day.

As always, start out by thinking about your budget. It’s possible to spend a lot on a coffee machine, but that doesn’t mean you should. It all depends on what you plan on using it for and how often, as well as the features you require. Have a think about just how much you can afford to spend before you dive into being tempted to simply buy the most expensive one out there.

Keurig is credited with starting the pod-based coffee brewing revolution, so it’s worth budgeting a little extra on the side for buying those pods so you can reap the benefits even faster.

Alongside that, think about what cup size you may require. Different Keurig machines offer different cup sizes, and the best one for you depends on how much coffee you drink at a time. If you’re a casual coffee drinker who’s liable to forget you brewed a coffee, a smaller cup size should suffice, but if you drink coffee like your life depends upon it, then a larger quantity is useful.

In a similar vein, the size of the water reservoir you may need depends on how much coffee you drink throughout the day. A smaller reservoir is best if you don’t drink a lot and neither does anyone else in your household, but if you’re a household of caffeine addicts, then you’ll want something bigger. After all, no one wants to have to keep refilling their coffee maker with water throughout the day unless they have to.

Features are another important thing to consider. Some Keurig coffee makers stick to the basics and simply just work, while others allow you to tweak all kinds of settings to get your brew just how you like it. Generally, the more features a Keurig has, the pricier it becomes. On the plus side, Prime Day Keurig sales should mean you can get a lot more for less, so this might be your time to snag a few extra features that you wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford.

Coffee machines like the Keurig K Select offer a strong-brew mode, which is perfect if you love a strong cup of coffee and you don’t want to have to make too many adjustments yourself. Alternatively, there’s the K-Latte with its milk frother and coffee shot button for making your favorite latte. What works best for you depends on the type of coffee you enjoy the most.

We’ve rounded up the best drip coffee makers in the past, which could be useful in helping you figure out what you require. Ultimately, though, the decision is down to your budget and what you most desire from a coffee maker.

When checking out the Prime Day Keurig deals, don’t be tempted to overspend unless you can actually afford it. Stick to what you need. Extra features may look cool, but if you’re never going to use them, you’ve simply wasted cash for no good reason.

