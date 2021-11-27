This Theragun Cyber Monday Deal Brings a $100 Discount Today

There’s no better cure for sore or stiff muscles than a massage gun, so this Theragun Cyber Monday deal will be a welcome sight for anyone experiencing that. At Best Buy today, you can grab the Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device, with a travel case, for $300 with free shipping in any color — and there are 3 to choose from. Normally $400, that’s a discount of $100 and it also happens to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen thus far on a massage device. This system is Bluetooth-enabled for “smart percussive therapy” to sync with your phone, which is a feature that most massage guns do not offer, by the way. Keep reading for more on the Theragun massage device and to shop that deal!

Normally $400, this percussive massage device comes with an entire set of accessories and carrying case, and it’s only $300 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the full price and a fantastic deal for the Theragun Elite which is feature-rich, to say the least.

The Theragun Elite is available in all-black, white, and a combo style in white with red accents. All of those variants are on sale for the same price, so you can choose your favorite! In the box is the Theragun, 5 closed-cell-foam attachments in a pouch — a dampener, a ball, a cone, a thumb, and a wedge — which can be easily swapped to adjust the massage sensation and intensity. Of course, it also includes the power adapter to charge the device, which gives you up to 120 minutes of use on a single charge.

The Theragun is Bluetooth enabled, allowing it to connect wirelessly with your smartphone. Why would you need something like that, you ask? It allows you to both adjust settings and comfortably hold the device while reaching distant body areas. In other words, when you’re holding it in an awkward position you can adjust settings to fine-tune to that particular area of your body without constantly taking the device away. An OLED screen allows you to see power levels, settings, and more. Moreover, the device offers a customizable speed range starting at 1,750PPMs (Percussions Per Minute) up to 2,400PPMs. And it all comes in a matching case to make storing, and travel, much easier. Bring it back and forth from home to the gym, anytime you want!

It would normally cost you $400 for the Theragun set, but right now Best Buy is offering a Cyber Monday deal that slashes $100 off the price. It’s yours for $300 with free shipping, in any of the available colors. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last though, and even with Cyber Week gearing up, we recommend buying now, if you can!

