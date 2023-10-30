 Skip to main content
Sealy Mattress Black Friday Sale: Early deals you can shop now

If you’re wanting great deals on the best mattresses this fall, you might be planning on waiting until Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) comes around. While that’s smart planning, it isn’t fully necessary, as you can find great deals early. Such is the way at Cocoon by Sealy, which is having a spectacular savings event NOW on all mattresses in their store. Shop now to get 35% off on a mattress and grab free pillows and sheets on your way. That’s 35% off of a mattress and up to $199 in pillows and sheets. This deal ends in hours, not days. Tap the button below to shop it in full or read our deal hunter’s guide below.

Why you should shop Cocoon by Sealy deals

Cocoon by Sealy has deals on  all of their mattresses, but the highlights will be members of their chill collection. These mattresses are specially formulated to create a cool, non-sweaty sleep environment that lasts all night. It achieves this affect via a ventilated coil design, which combine breathability and support throughout the mattress in fantastic fashion. The most advanced version of their Chill line mattresses is the Chill Hybrid, which combines foam and springs to deliver an extra comfortable cool.

You should also be sure to check out the store’s selection, where you’ll find awesome deals on pillows, foundations, and more. This includes the that comes with with the mattresses. This pillow is filled with Sealy Blend foam, which acts like memory foam and provides both cushioning and responsive support. It’s interior is specifically made for adapting to how you want it, so you can bunch it up, fluff it, or shape it however you like.

To grab your mattress at 30% off and get up to $199 in pillows and sheets for free, just tap the button below. Remember, this deal is set to end in mere hours, so get to it. If you’re thinking about procrastinating (we know you are) be sure to check if your mattress needs replacing. Remember, old mattresses affect health in negative ways, so don’t make yourself a victim, go ahead and tap the button below to start the early savings.

