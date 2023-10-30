 Skip to main content
Saatva Mattress Black Friday Sale: Early deals you can shop right now

Saatva fall deals are on, quickly evolving with the moment, and include a wide variety of mattresses, furniture, rugs, and various items for your bedrooms and bathrooms. As the fall season progresses, we expect to see Saatva deals come and go with their intensity and depth. One thing we expect to see consistently, however, is deals of at least 15% off if you buy a mattress. For example, the highlighted deal of the moment is 15% off orders of $975 or more, which will be covered by most mattresses offered by the luxurious brand, creator of some of the best mattresses money can buy. Tap the button below to see the store for yourself or keep reading to see where to find the absolute best Saatva deals, along with some advice about how to shop them.

Why you should shop Saatva deals

No matter what the headline deal happens to be, the best place to shop is the curated collection. We expect to see the deals here rotated frequently, especially as fall progresses, but to have a consistent rotation of the premium Saatva mattresses we’ve grown to love.

Throughout the deals, you’re likely to see deals across a wide variety of types of mattresses. Memory foam mattresses, ideal for a comfortable sleep, are by far the most common, followed by hybrid mattresses that combine memory foam with innerspring support. You’ll also find latex mattresses, which are touted for being environmentally friendly while supporting your upper and middle body. Our favorite way to shop Saatva sales is to take their and compare our results with what’s on sale. Note that you can skip putting in your email address at the end and still get your results, unlike other such quizzes.

You can also expect to see BOGO deals on pillows, which are a logical throw-in for the company. come in a wide variety of types, all clearly labelled as to who they are for and what benefits they provide to the sleeper.

To see the full Saatva collection, simply tap the button below. You’ll find the current offers on these luxurious mattresses, some of which we’ve previously signaled out as being great for stomach sleepers or those with shoulder pain. Again, we expect for you to be able to — at minimum — get 15% off of the mattress of your choice, as well as enjoy other discounts.

One of Nike’s best pairs of road running shoes are 30% off right now
A pair of the Nike Pegasus Turbo, white color.

Now that temperatures are starting to fall you can finally get your run on again. But if you don't have a good pair of running shoes available, then the heat might not be the only excuse you've had to stay off the road. The Nike Pegasus Turbo, already some of the best shoes you can get, are discounted at 30% off while this deal lasts. It takes the $150 shoes down to $105 for a savings of $45. Again, that's only while this deal lasts. So be sure to tap the button below and secure your pair today, or keep reading to see why this deal turned our heads.

Why you should buy a pair of Nike Pegasus Turbos
The Nike Pegasus Turbo are created to go fast while respecting the needs of the environment. To maintain good running quality, the Nike Pegasus Turbo are made light, using strong fibers and foam to keep your feet safe and supported without pulling them down with weight. The base is made with Nike ZoomX foam, which is flexible as you roll your ankle into the next step, but also provides a firm surface to land onto once your stride is complete. Meanwhile, the tops of the Nike Pegasus Turbo are created from breathable fibers that provide for a unique look and comfortable jog. You'll definitely want to keep these shoes clean to show off your new look.

Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are heavily discounted right now
A man does dumbbell exercises.

For the best dumbbell deals, look no further than Amazon which has a big sale on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells. Considered to be the dumbbells that everyone wants to buy, being able to buy them at a sweet discount makes it that little more achievable. Each is a solid investment as it's so much easier having a set of adjustable dumbbells rather than finding the room (and money) for a number of dumbbells that you're likely to outgrow over time. Take a look below at the highlights of the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells sale to see how you could save.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell -- $190, was $275
Able to replace 15 sets of weights, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell adjusts from five to 52.5 pounds so there's plenty of flexibility here. A weight selection dial allows you to move between weights in 2.5-pound increments so they grow while your muscles grow just as you'd expect from the best dumbbells around. Well-built, they have a premium grip so they feel good in your hands. They're ideal for switching it up without constantly having to buy new dumbbells.

Adidas is having a huge sale on running shoes — Save up to 40%
A man wearing Adidas shoes and socks.

For the best running shoe deals, check out Adidas's running shoes sale with up to 40% off some fantastic choice of footwear. Whether you need some new running shoes for the road or some trail running options, there's something here for you. While we recommend clicking through to check out the sale for yourself as there are so many options, we've also picked out a few highlights to help guide you and get you on the right (running) path.

What to shop for in the Adidas running shoes sale
Adidas makes some of the best men's running shoes as well as the best trail running shoes so it's a smart move to buy from the company. Its pedigree is well-established with many major sports stars using its products over the years.

