Plogging tips from an expert: How to get the most out of your workout

Throwing that plastic water bottle, paper receipt, or food wrapper on the ground might not seem like a big deal for some, but it has highly damaging consequences for our environment and human health. Trash on our streets and beaches doesn’t just look unsightly; it also contributes to pollution, disrupts the ecosystem, and poses a threat to wildlife, soil, water, and air quality.

According to the Environmental Literacy Council, several factors play a role in the amount of litter on our streets, including inadequate waste management systems and human negligence. Careless human behavior is the most common source of litter, especially in countries like the U.S., which really makes us take a step back and think.

Doing our part

Seeing litter strewn around in my city is honestly disheartening, and I often find myself picking it up and throwing it in the nearest trash can. I started carrying plant-based hand sanitizer for hygiene. Thankfully, my city isn’t terrible when it comes to litter, but I know we can all do better.

As the Environmental Literacy Council points out, public awareness and education are essential to combat this problem. Plogging is a growing fitness trend that involves jogging while carrying a garbage bag or receptacle to clean up trash in your environment. As plogging skyrockets in popularity, I’m happy to see more people are interested in doing their part and becoming more aware of the litter around us.

No matter how much time and energy you can dedicate to plogging, you should be proud of yourself for doing your part, plus, you’ll reap the benefits. Read on for the many reasons to go plogging.

The benefits of plogging

Plogging is a well-rounded physical activity that provides plenty of benefits, from increasing your energy and overall fitness to reducing the risk of arthritis.

Making a difference in our environment

One of the biggest benefits is that plogging makes a difference in our environment. Fortunately, it seems like we’re moving in the right direction and lowering the amount of litter over time. For example, the Keep America Beautiful National 2020 Litter Study revealed a 54% decrease in litter on United States roadways compared to the landmark 2009 Litter in America study. Even so, we have a long way to go to improve our surroundings.

Enhances your cardiovascular fitness

Jogging and squatting down to pick up garbage items enhances your cardiovascular fitness. Your cardiovascular fitness refers to how efficiently your heart, blood vessels, and lungs are able to transport oxygen to your muscles while you’re exercising or being physically active.

It measures how well your cardiovascular system copes with the increased oxygen demand during exercise. Better cardiovascular fitness is associated with improved heart health and a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Improves mental health

Running and physical activity, in general, have been proven to improve mental health, including the symptoms of depression and anxiety. When I head out for a light jog or a speedier run, I always return feeling more focused and mentally and physically refreshed.

Burns calories

As the American Council on Exercise points out, jogging is an efficient way to burn calories, which can help promote weight loss. If you’re looking to shed several pounds, jogging gets your heart rate up, your muscles moving, and calories burning. You’ll also continue torching those calories after you stop plogging.

Improves bone health

Jogging or running is one of the best forms of exercise for improving your bone health and helping to prevent brittle, weak bones. Jogging regularly builds stronger, denser bones, which improves your balance and coordination. When plogging, some of the time you’re carrying bags of garbage items, which increases the load. Weight-bearing exercises have also been shown to enhance bone density and prompt the growth of new bone cells.

Accessible

Going plogging doesn’t require a gym membership, special skills, or fancy equipment. It’s more accessible than many other forms of exercise, and you can go solo or plog with friends and family.

Squats, lunges, and bending

Plogging differs from jogging because you’re squatting, lunging, and bending over to pick up the garbage items. When you go jogging, you’re always training the same movements, but much like interval training, plogging emphasizes other muscle groups even more, like your glutes, shoulders, and arms. For example, when you squat, you target your:

Glutes

Quadriceps

Hamstrings

Adductors

Hip flexors

Calves

When you carry the garbage items, you’re engaging your arms more while carrying a heavier load.

Relieves stress

Jogging lowers anxiety and stress and prompts the release of mood-boosting endorphins, known as ‘happy hormones.’ Additionally, researchers unveiled that running and jogging help you become more resilient to stress over time, which is another bonus.

Safety tips

You can take safety precautions when plogging, such as wearing gloves and carrying the appropriate trash bags. Some people find plogging difficult due to the frequent bending or squatting, but this can be resolved for many by using a trash grabber, also known as a waste picker.

Interview with experienced plogger and certified personal trainer Josh York

We asked running expert and experienced plogger Josh York to share his experience and top tips. York is a certified personal trainer and the founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ.

The Manual: What are the biggest benefits of plogging?

Josh York: Plogging combines two amazing activities: running or jogging and picking up trash. The benefits include a full-body workout that engages your core, legs, and arms while helping keep our environment cleaner. Plogging helps with cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, improves balance, and actually boosts your overall endurance. As an added bonus, there’s nothing better than making a positive difference in your community.

TM: How long have you been running or jogging?

Josh York: Cardio has always been a consistent part of my fitness routine! It’s not so much about the distance as it is about staying active and never veering from an active and healthy lifestyle. I’ve been running for many years and would recommend it to anyone looking for an easy way to stay in shape and feel great.

TM: Could you share your top plogging experience with us, including where you went plogging and for how long?

Josh York: My top plogging experience was in my local neighborhood. I jogged a couple of miles while picking up some plastic waste, and it felt amazing to be doing something for myself and my community as a whole. Also felt the burn in my arms!

TM: Are there any types of litter or items we should avoid picking up?

Josh York: I’d say it’s important to always use your best judgment. Try to avoid picking up any broken glass, needles, or anything that looks like it could be toxic.

TM: Can you share tips with us on how to improve our plogging experience? For example, some people recommend wearing gloves or carrying hand sanitizer, larger trash bags, or specific trash bags.

Josh York: A few tips that come to mind include wearing gloves to protect your hands from sharp or dirty items, carrying hand sanitizer if that makes you more comfortable, and durable trash bags to help you collect items efficiently. I always recommend carrying a water bottle, if possible. Hydration is always key!

TM: As a certified personal trainer and the CEO of GYMGUYZ, do you recommend incorporating more interval training and moves like squats and lunges when plogging to enhance functional fitness? If so, how can we best incorporate these functional bodyweight moves?

Josh York: Absolutely. Plogging provides a great opportunity to switch up your workout and weave in functional movements like squats, lunges, or even short sprints between picking up trash. Try taking a jog to the next trash pickup spot, then perform squats or lunges before continuing. This will turn your plogging session into a full-body workout and increase your fitness level while making a positive environmental impact.

TM: Plogging isn’t a race; it’s a way of merging exercise with cleaning up the environment. Should we plog at a steady pace?

Josh York: Find a pace that feels comfortable for you, and stick to it. Plogging certainly is not a race; it’s a way to help your community and stay in shape. It’s always about balance — play your favorite music, listen to your body, and enjoy the process.

TM: Do you think hydration and nutrition are important to fuel a plog? What tips can you share to stay hydrated and nourished?

Josh York: Hydration is key, especially if you’re jogging for an extended period. Bring a water bottle and take regular sips. For nutrition, a small snack before you head out—like a piece of fruit or a handful of nuts—can give you the energy you need. And remember to rehydrate afterward, too!

TM: Do you recommend stretching before or after going plogging?

Josh York: Both! Before plogging, a gentle dynamic stretch or warm-up is important to prepare your muscles and joints. After your plogging session, static stretches are great for cooling down and preventing stiffness. Focus on your legs, back, and arms, as plogging involves a lot of bending, reaching, and running.

TM: What are the best places or times to go plogging?

Josh York: Plogging is ideal in parks, trails, or along beachside areas where you can jog and clean up at the same time. Early mornings or late afternoons are often the best times to avoid high foot traffic so you can focus on your jog and the litter collection. Plus, these times tend to be cooler, which is always a plus for your workout!

TM: As a personal trainer, do you really think plogging makes a difference, and would you recommend it to your clients? Why do you feel it’s important to take steps to clean up our environment?

Josh York: Yes, I definitely believe plogging makes a difference. It’s a fantastic way to stay fit while making a positive contribution to the planet. I recommend it to my clients because it’s an enjoyable, efficient, and meaningful form of exercise. We all have a responsibility to take care of our environment, and plogging is a simple, accessible way to do that while promoting physical health.