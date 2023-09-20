 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas’ most popular running shoes just got a rare price cut

Jen Allen
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Adidas has one of the best running shoe deals with an unusual price cut on its most popular pair of shoes — the Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes. Usually priced at $200, they’re down to $190 for a limited time only. While this isn’t a huge discount, these shoes are rarely discounted at all so it all adds up. Here’s a quick look at why they’re worth your time and money before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes

Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Adidas has done a particularly good job with the Adidas 3DFWD 2 Running Shoes. The shoes offer some great technology including redefining forward motion through their innovation of a 3D printed midsole with a new upper construction along with a Continental outsole for extra grip.

Recommended Videos

As you walk or run, the Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes’s midsole compresses forward, thereby reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion. You get a smooth ride and better protection while you’re hitting the road. The Continental outsole offers a grippy rubber exterior so you get better traction on wet as well as dry surfaces. Alongside that, there’s the Adidas PrimeKnit+ upper which wraps your foot in a new fit that improves movement for you. There’s also zoned support of engineered mesh for added comfort, while a midsole drop of 11mm will keep your limbs safe from harm.

Related

It all looks great too while being made from a series of recycled materials. The upper has at least 50% recycled content while still looking and feeling good. It’s ideal for teaming up with some of the best fitness gear for runners. Its sock-like fit will feel great around your foot with the shoe winning a best running shoe award in 2021.

The Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes are rarely discounted but for a limited time only, you can buy them for $190 reduced from $200 direct from Adidas. Available in a varied selection of colors and sizes, this is the ideal time to upgrade your running gear for less. Check them out now by tapping the link below before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
The benefits of yoga: Why you need to add it to your workout routine today
Yoga can improve your flexibility and your mood. Keep reading to learn some more benefits
A man doing a yoga pose with a tablet in front of him in the living room.

Society places heavy emphasis on physical fitness, but other forms of exercise exist. Sports, resistance training, Zumba, power walking — the list goes on. Unfortunately, some people lack either the time or the physical ability to choose some or most of those options. That's where yoga comes in.

While yoga may seem easier than lifting 50-pound weights or running for miles, it's still beneficial to your health in many ways. With so many possible yoga poses out there for all levels, almost anyone looking to start the practice can find moves suitable to them, regardless of their current health. 

Read more
A beginner’s guide to AMRAP workouts that get results
Have you heard of AMRAP (as many reps as possible) workouts? Read more here
Man using tire crossfit workout

If you’ve ever attended a CrossFit workout or have buddies who are die-hard CrossFit enthusiasts, you may already be well aware of this seemingly secret society ripe with its own culture and lingo, from a strong emphasis on the Paleo diet to WODs and MetCon. Another term spawned in CrossFit gyms is AMRAP, which stands for "as many reps as possible." This challenging style of workout quickly became a favorite workout of CrossFitters and permeated the rest of the fitness market outside CrossFit boxes, where it now is prescribed by personal trainers around the country and has taken on all sorts of iterations and structures.
The best AMRAP workouts get your heart pounding, lungs burning, and muscles quivering. Like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, AMRAP workouts have metabolic, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal benefits, and they can even be fun. Tackling an AMRAP workout may be a one-stop solution if you’re looking to boost your fitness, shake up your workout routine, and test your mental and physical limits. If you’re not sure how to get started with AMRAP workouts and what exercises to do, keep reading for our guide to the best AMRAP workouts and get ready to sweat.

What is an AMRAP workout?
As mentioned earlier, AMRAP is an acronym that stands for “as many reps as possible.” AMRAP workouts consist of anywhere from two or three to a dozen or more exercises typically completed in a circuit, with little to no rest between exercises. Each exercise is usually performed for a set amount of time (such as 30 seconds or one minute) with the goal of completing as many reps as possible during that time.
AMRAP workouts are metabolically demanding, high-intensity workouts with many of the same benefits as HIIT workouts. Accordingly, they usually last anywhere from three to 20 minutes, though advanced athletes may push through a grueling hour. Since intensity is key, however, it’s usually better to keep the time shorter and really push your speed and power.

Read more
How many apples should you really eat? RDs reveal all (plus, their best snack ideas)
Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away?
Apples on an apple tree

Pumpkins often dominate the conversation around fall produce, no thanks to Starbucks and Trader Joe's. However, apples are a year-round fruit basket staple primed for picking in September. The humble apple fruit symbolizes back-to-school (the perfect gift for a teacher) and even keeping the doctor away. Are apples good for you? Of course. Will a daily apple prevent you from a sick visit to your primary care physician? The answer to that one requires nuance.

Still, looking at the apple nutrition facts, it's clear that eating this fall superfruit offers many benefits. Notably, the vitamins and fiber in apples are packed with benefits that can do everything from boosting heart health to aiding digestion.

Read more