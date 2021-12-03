Over the past couple of years, we’ve been inundated with warnings to stay at home as much as possible, which can cause a few issues as far as health is concerned, especially if you’re used to going to a gym. A good solution is to build your own home gym, collecting various weights, systems, and beyond, but it can get really expensive quickly. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your gym, build one, or add to your existing setup, now’s the perfect opportunity. Academy Sports + Outdoors not only has a huge selection of gym and workout gear but also it’s hosting some excellent sales, on top of already fantastic prices.

Setting a budget is important for keeping your home gym, and all the new gear you order, within an affordable range. It also helps if you know where you can find items that fit within that budget, and so, to make things easier we’ve collected all of the best home gym gear under $1,500. In fact, it’s entirely possible to stay way under that if you need to! If you’d rather shop Academy Sports + Outdoors’ collection on your own, you can do that below! Otherwise, keep reading for our top picks of the best home gym equipment under the $1,500 limit!

Contender Fight Sports Leather Jump Rope – $13

This leather jump rope will give you a great cardio workout wherever you are, and it’s lightweight enough to toss in a bag, backpack, or even luggage. It comes in 7, 8, and 9-inch sizes, all of which feature durable leather construction.

Hydro Flask 18-ounce Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

Staying hydrated is critical not just to a good workout but also to keep your body healthy, active, and in great shape. This powder-coated stainless steel and sweat-free water bottle is durable and ready to rock. It also features TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold for hours at a time. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from so you can select your favorite(s).

BCG Adults’ Aerobic Rebounder – was $50, now $40

When you want to get in some quick cardio and have a little fun to boot, this rebounder is an excellent choice! It has a foam pad cover for safety, a steel frame construction, and folds up easily for storage.

Everlast NevaTear 80-pound Heavy Bag Kit – $100

When you need an intense cardio workout to burn some fat, maintain your fitness levels, or just sweat out some fluids, boxing is one of the best activities. This complete kit includes the punching bag, gloves, hand wraps, and a jump rope — everything you need for a solid home workout.

Health Gear Deluxe Inversion Table with Adjustable Heat and Massage – $180

After working out you’ll probably be sore, but this inversion table administers heat and will massage you, to soothe that discomfort. It features padding for a cozy experience, and it has wheels so you can move it around your home — or gym — easily.

Marcy MWM-988 150-pound Stack Home Gym – $600

Suitable as a full-body gym with options for legs, shoulders, arms, chest workouts, and more, this cable system has high and low pulleys. It comes with a weight stack up to 150-pounds.

ProForm Smart Power Studio Pro Bike with 30-day IFIT Subscription – $1,000

This bike offers 22 levels of resistance and comes with a 10-inch HD touchscreen for stats, vitals, and virtual workouts. A 30-day IFIT subscription is included so you can access many of those personalized workouts, too. Leveling feet allow you to keep the bike stable, and transport wheels make it easy to move around.

ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill with 30 Day IFIT Subscription – was $1,700, now $1,200

This treadmill has a 14-inch HD touchscreen for stats, vitals, and virtual training sessions, much like the ProForm bike above. The power include means you can increase the difficulty at any time if you want a more intense workout. Plus, it includes heart rate tracking, a 30-day IFIT membership, and more.

