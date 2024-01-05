 Skip to main content
There’s a huge sale on Timex watches happening now — 30% off

There’s never been a better time to get a new watch because this Timex deal is right on time. Timex, known for sleek, timeless watches, is having a huge sale so you can save 30% on select styles. Get a new staple accessory to keep up with the time at all times while being in style. Timex has been making watches for centuries and is known as one of the best-selling watch companies for men, so you know you’re investing in a high-quality watch to last for years to come.

Why you should shop the Timex sale

Showcase your style by picking the watch that best fits you. Whether it’s leather, stainless steel, resin, or fabric, you can pick the perfect strap to fit your lifestyle needs whether you’re known for heading out on a hike, hitting the gym or the pool to stay in shape, running from meeting to meeting, or just need something for everyday wear.

Need help finding the perfect watch for you? Let’s take a look at the specs of some of our favorite watches that you can now get for 30% off:

The Expedition Camper (now $36) is perfect for the outdoorsman since the watch was made for adventure. The rugged watch has a highly durable design meant for withstanding the elements. If you’re an athlete looking for something stylish as you perform, the IRONMAN Classic 30 (now $43) is the way to go. This sports watch is water resistant with a 30-lap memory, it also features a countdown timer, customizable alarm, and more.

Looking for something to wear into the office to keep track of time between meetings? This two-toned stainless steel Easy Reader (now $42) has an easy-to-read dial so all you need is a quick glance. The dial also has a date window and the INDIGLO night light. If you’re on the search for something for casual wear, go with the Weekender 2-piece (now $45). This classic watch boasts a natural leather strap for a traditional choice that goes with almost any outfit or occasion. Plus, the leather is oiled, waxed, and coated to resist water and soften with wear so it only gets better with time.

No matter your style, there’s something for everyone and now is the perfect time to invest in new wrist wear. Save 30% on Timex watches when you shop the sale and elevate your style.

This Timex chronograph watch looks way more expensive than it is
A Timex Dress Watch on display.

A watch has long been a part of a complete men's outfit. At least, until recently, where it seems like the market for affordable watches is shrinking. With smartphones quickly replacing the average watch, you quickly find yourself staring at entry-level luxury watches (themselves costing at least $2,000) to find something of quality. It really doesn't have to be that way, though. If you find yourself desperate to complete that classic look, take a look at this watch with a rough-and-tumble aesthetic for just $103. That's even $16 off of the regular $119 price, giving you extra incentive to buy now. Tap the button below to check it out now, or keep reading to see why we're a fan.

Why you should buy the Timex Dress Watch
It might seem odd to think of Timex as even having a dress watch. We've watched the evolution of Timex as a brand, dropping to a super-budget everyman's watch in the 90's and then returning with some great finds in more recent years, but classy looks from the brand still surprise and delight. There's no other way to say it, Timex is undoubtedly famous but not one of the watch brands we follow with expectant eyes.

Read more
One of the best Timex watches just got a handsome discount
Timex Expedition Sierra North watch with green strap

While there are some truly incredible timepieces out there, especially from the top Swiss watch brands, not all of our favorite watch styles come from these masters of craftsmanship. Timex is another well-known brand lauded for its great designs, especially when it comes to outdoor-friendly watches. One of their best offerings, the Expedition North Sierra, is discounted quite heavily today, down to just $70 from its usual $99 price tag. The watch has a stainless steel frame that's water-resistant up to 100 meters and utilizes the brand's Indiglo backlight with luminescent hands. We'll dig a little more into why this is one of their best watches, but if you're interested, you should go see it for yourself -- this deal won't last long.

Why you should buy the Timex Expedition North Sierra
For those who don't know, Timex is fashionable again, and the backstory about how that happened is pretty interesting.

Read more
Beat the rush: Puma is having a 30% off sale on shoes and clothes
A man posing in Puma clothes and shoes.

When we think fall deals, we typically think November, right after Thanksgiving. But, at that time, there are so many sales going on that stores can get crowded and delivery trucks delayed. Plus, if you're updating for fall fashion, it is already too late. For the average consumer, it can be a pretty frustrating experience. However, with stores like Puma doing early deals, you don't need to be an average consumer. You can get 30% off sitewide — Now! — by going to the Puma website (just tap the button below) and using code 'TAKE30' on checkout. There, you'll find over 1,000 men's products, including shoes and clothing that are on sale. Please note that the sale is on top of the 30% you get off for adding 'TAKE30' on checkout. Or, keep reading to check out some notables from the sale.

Why you should shop Puma deals
As of the moment of this writing, the Puma sale has over 1,000 items for men. That's a mind-bending amount to tour through, so we'll help you out with some choice picks.

Read more