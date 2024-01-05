There’s a huge sale on Timex watches happening now — 30% off

There’s never been a better time to get a new watch because this Timex deal is right on time. Timex, known for sleek, timeless watches, is having a huge sale so you can save 30% on select styles. Get a new staple accessory to keep up with the time at all times while being in style. Timex has been making watches for centuries and is known as one of the best-selling watch companies for men, so you know you’re investing in a high-quality watch to last for years to come.

Why you should shop the Timex sale

Showcase your style by picking the watch that best fits you. Whether it’s leather, stainless steel, resin, or fabric, you can pick the perfect strap to fit your lifestyle needs whether you’re known for heading out on a hike, hitting the gym or the pool to stay in shape, running from meeting to meeting, or just need something for everyday wear.

Need help finding the perfect watch for you? Let’s take a look at the specs of some of our favorite watches that you can now get for 30% off:

The Expedition Camper (now $36) is perfect for the outdoorsman since the watch was made for adventure. The rugged watch has a highly durable design meant for withstanding the elements. If you’re an athlete looking for something stylish as you perform, the IRONMAN Classic 30 (now $43) is the way to go. This sports watch is water resistant with a 30-lap memory, it also features a countdown timer, customizable alarm, and more.

Looking for something to wear into the office to keep track of time between meetings? This two-toned stainless steel Easy Reader (now $42) has an easy-to-read dial so all you need is a quick glance. The dial also has a date window and the INDIGLO night light. If you’re on the search for something for casual wear, go with the Weekender 2-piece (now $45). This classic watch boasts a natural leather strap for a traditional choice that goes with almost any outfit or occasion. Plus, the leather is oiled, waxed, and coated to resist water and soften with wear so it only gets better with time.

No matter your style, there’s something for everyone and now is the perfect time to invest in new wrist wear. Save 30% on Timex watches when you shop the sale and elevate your style.

