 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Usually $195, this Nautica Puffer Jacket is on sale for $50 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Nautica

Autumn has arrived, and one of the best ways to celebrate the change in temperatures is with some cool-weather style. Today you can add to your cool weather wardrobe with some savings on a new jacket from Nautica. The Nautica Tempasphere puffer jacket is seeing a huge discount right now, as it’s going for just $50. This puffer jacket regularly goes for $195, which makes this deal worth a savings of $145. It’s available in two different colors and several different sizes are still in stock. You’ll even get an additional 20% off once you go to checkout.

Why you should buy the Nautica Tempashere Puffer Jacket

The best puffer jackets aim to be both stylish and warm, but many of them come in at super high prices. There are always some cheap North Face jacket deals to capitalize on, but few puffers will see a discount as substantial as the deal currently taking place on the Nautica Tempasphere Puffer Jacket. It’s full-zip puffer jacket made from 100% polyester. It has a concealed hood that you can pop out if any rain turns up, or if temperatures drop enough to turn your ears red. When you’ve managed to put it through its paces, the Nautica Tempasphere Puffer Jacket cleans up easily, as it is machine washable.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, Nautica has long been premium men’s clothing brand. The Tempashere puffer jacket is from Nautica’s Sustainably Crafted Collection. It has elastic cuffs and hem with side slant pockets and an interior snap-button pocket. The fabric is entirely water-resistant, which makes this puffer jacket something you plan on wearing on rainy days as well as days seeing cooler temperatures. This is a final sale item, which means you won’t be able to return it, but if you feel the Nautica Tempashere puffer jacket is right for you, add it to your cool weather wardrobe while you can.

Related

While the Nautica Tempashere puffer jacket would regularly cost $195, today you can add it to your closet for just $50. This is a $145 savings, and you’ll even save an additional 20% once you add it to your cart. There are still plenty of sizes left in stock, but act quickly, as this is a final sale item and inventory is likely low.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
An early Nautica Black Friday sale just started — with prices from $9
Styles from early Nautica Black Friday sale available to shop now.

Men's fashion deals are hit or miss, especially if you know what you like, such as a particular brand or style. The best men's fall fashion trends, popular or not, can be tough to shop for if you want a good deal. Even when there are deals available, and they're worthy of shopping, it can be tough to find styles that match your tastes -- at least, that's been my experience. But as we head into the holiday shopping season, we're going to start seeing more and more discounts, just like the ones available at Nautica today. In fact, this event is more like an early Nautica Black Friday sale because of the huge savings you can expect. Tees, shorts, swim trunks, sweaters, pants, they're all on sale, so you'll definitely want to pay Nautica a visit and check them all out. We've also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the early Nautica Black Friday sale
Fall and winter are here, which means you'll probably need to pick up some warm clothes like pants, sweaters, jackets, and so on. Here are some of the best fall wardrobe fabrics every man should own, by the way. While we wouldn't blame you for grabbing cold-weather apparel, you should also consider grabbing some warm-weather gear while heavily discounted. Shorts, tees, swim trunks, they've seen significant price cuts that make them way too good to pass up. Take these

Read more
This Timex chronograph watch looks way more expensive than it is
A Timex Dress Watch on display.

A watch has long been a part of a complete men's outfit. At least, until recently, where it seems like the market for affordable watches is shrinking. With smartphones quickly replacing the average watch, you quickly find yourself staring at entry-level luxury watches (themselves costing at least $2,000) to find something of quality. It really doesn't have to be that way, though. If you find yourself desperate to complete that classic look, take a look at this watch with a rough-and-tumble aesthetic for just $103. That's even $16 off of the regular $119 price, giving you extra incentive to buy now. Tap the button below to check it out now, or keep reading to see why we're a fan.

Why you should buy the Timex Dress Watch
It might seem odd to think of Timex as even having a dress watch. We've watched the evolution of Timex as a brand, dropping to a super-budget everyman's watch in the 90's and then returning with some great finds in more recent years, but classy looks from the brand still surprise and delight. There's no other way to say it, Timex is undoubtedly famous but not one of the watch brands we follow with expectant eyes.

Read more
This water-resistant puffer jacket is a steal at $32
A man wearing the Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket.

It's hard to believe that Amazon was once just a bookstore when you see the products that hit their Amazon Essentials line. Take this jacket, once $40, dropping by 20% (or $8) to $32. It's the Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket. Its got so much going on for it, even its official name sounds worth more than $32. And that's just for the black version's XS size. In fact, there are 20 color and style options to choose from and a variety of sizes, each with their own deals. While most hover around $32, you can find even better deals. Read our in-depth analysis below, or grab one up while supplies last by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket
The Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket is one of the simplest ways to get ready for the weird, twisting weather that is fall. It's small and able to be stuffed into a carry bag wherever you go, so you can use it for cool mornings and then peel it off for hot afternoons without having to lug around an oversized garment. While not a full-on rain jacket (it doesn't have a hood), it is water-resistant. Pairing it with one of these great umbrellas will keep your upper body very dry on rain days. In other words, you can get the nice water-resistance of Barbour or other waxed jackets on the cheap.

Read more