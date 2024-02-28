 Skip to main content
Luxury pen sale: Up to 77% off Montblanc, Chopard, and more

Jen Allen
By
Montblanc

If you’re looking for the best fountain pens along with great ballpoint pens, check out the luxury pen sale going on at Jomashop right now. There are huge savings to be enjoyed with up to 77% off many big name brands. With dozens of different pens in the sale, all you need to do is tap the link below to see what’s out there for yourself. Alternatively, if you don’t know where to begin, keep reading while we take you through some highlights that are sure to excite you.

What to shop for in the Jomashop luxury pen sale

If you want to enjoy the biggest saving, check out the for $180 with a 77% saving meaning you’d normally pay $799. The pen has been crafted in rhodium-plated brass with solid sterling silver patterned with fine lines along with purple alligator skin wrapped around the lower barrel for comfort and grip. It’s made with appearance and function in mind so it’s highly satisfying to use.

Alternatively, pair up one of the best notebooks with the which is $325 reduced from $380. It has a black precious resin barrel with a platinum-coated clip, and a blue translucent dome. If you want something truly iconic, check out the which is $565 having originally been $950. It pays homage to the Beatles with a colored lacquer cap and barrel featuring a ruthenium-coated clip. It comes in a stylish collector’s box too.

For something with a more classic style, try the which has been reduced from $330 down to $105. It’s a twist-action ballpoint pen and has a spring-loaded clip. The 18-faceted design in the cap and barrel means it won’t roll away when set on your desk or table too.

Don’t forget about the which is $295 instead of $605. It has engraved purple resin with pink gold color trims and an engraved purple resign cap so it’s truly eye-catching.

We’ve picked out just a few of the luxury pens as part of the sale going on at Jomashop with dozens more available at huge discounts. To find the best pen for you, tap the button below to see what else is out there. There are some extraordinary designs around.

