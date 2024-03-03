This retailer has Grand Seiko watches for 20% under sticker

Grand Seiko has to be one of the best luxury watch brands out there, but sales and deals are limited. That’s why we’re excited to have found 22 Grand Seiko watches with discounts in Jomashop’s Big Winter Sale, going on now through midday Friday. The sale, which commemorates the ending on winter later this month, has a ton of watches (and other items) on sale, but this humble collection of Grand Seiko watches truly caught our eye. Tap the button below to see the full collection yourself — there are only 22 watches represented, each up to 20% off — or keep reading to find out about our favorite watch of the sale.

Our favorite Grand Seiko in the Big Winter Sale

Of all of the watches of Jomashop’s Grand Seiko selection, this watch stuck out to us for its easy-to-read dial and thick, readable hands. Many luxury watches through in a ton of subdials, fancy indicators, and more to signify that they are luxury and to justify their price. This watch — the Grand Seiko Heritage GMT Hi-Beat “Shunbun” — projects its style and elegance in a different way, by having high-quality components and retaining function. While there are lots of elements to this watch, their thick designs, solid colors, and lack of business will give the watch minimalist undertones in a delightful way.

Recommended Videos

While the thick hour markers lay below the hands, the faint minute graduation lines faintly grace the outer rim of the watch. They’re there, but subtle. The Shunbun survives watch to 330 feet and is covered by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dome. On the reverse side of the watch casing, the part that rests on your wrist, you’ll see a bright yellow Grand Seiko lion emblem stamped atop a transparent viewing port that will let you look at the inner workings of the watch.

If this watch does it for you, be sure to tap the button below to find it in Jomashop’s Big Winter Sale, that’s going on now now through Friday. It’s currently 20% off, bringing the price from an already low $5,917 (retail is $6,300) to $5,040. Rather see what else is on sale? See the instead. Finally, if you want something completely different, check out the best watches under $5,000 for a similar shopping experience.

Editors' Recommendations