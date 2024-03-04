 Skip to main content
Frederique-Constant watches are up to 79% off this week

Victoria Garcia
By
There has never been a better time to add a high-end, luxury and affordable watch to your collection. If you’d like to stray away from classic brands such as Timex, Rolex, Omega and Swatch, we have a Swiss-Made brand that you are going to love.

Right now, you can get huge discounts on Frederique-Constant watches on the Jomashop website. You will find savings of up to 79% off these elegant and timeless watch styles. There are over 40 watches to choose from with different color dial options as well as leather and metal band options.

What you should buy during the Frederique-Constant sale

Looking for a watch under $5,000? Most of these discounted Frederique-Constant watches fall under that price point with a few that skew to a higher price. If you are searching for a men’s watch with a leather band, you will find the Yacht Timer Automatic Silver Dial Watch for $1,245, the Runabout Automatic Silver Dial Watch for $1,325, the Slimline Heart Beat Automatic Black Dial Watch for $1,175, the Quartz Gray Dial Men’s Watch for $309, the White Skeleton Dial Black Watch for $9,097 and the Tourbillon Automatic Men’s Watch for $33,387.

If you’d like a small pop of color on your wrist, opt for watches with a blue face such as the Flyback Chronograph Automatic Men’s Watch for $2,749, the Highline Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch for $900, the Classic Quartz Blue Dial Men’s Watch for $565, the Manufacture Tourbillon Automatic Men’s Watch for $25,197 and the Heart Beat Automatic Men’s Watch for $2,890. And let’s not forget about the watches with metal bands such as the Classics Automatic Silver Dial Men’s Watch for $600, the Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown Watch for $2,095 and the Highlife Automatic Men’s Watch for $925.

Any of all of these luxury watch selections will make a great addition to your collection and your wrist. Don’t wait to start shopping at Jomashop to receive up to 79% off Frederique-Constant Swiss-made watches for a limited time. Watch lovers, this is a sale you absolutely can’t miss out on.

