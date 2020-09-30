  1. Fashion & Style

Early Prime Day Deal: Save 30% on Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Dress Shirts

By

You don’t have to wait until October 13 to shop Prime Day deals on fashion essentials: Amazon is offering up to 30% off dress shirts from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen and more. These offers are exclusively for customers with a Prime subscription, though, so you’ll need to sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial if you want to take advantage of them and the other discounts we’ll see both in the run-up to and on Prime Day 2020 itself.

Calvin Klein

  • Calvin Klein Men’s Big and Tall Herringbone Solid$9, was $50
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Non-Iron Herringbone$12, was $47
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Herringbone French Cuff$18, was $40
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Regular Fit Herringbone$18, was $50
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Xtreme Slim Fit Herringbone$18, was $40
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Regular Fit Stretch Solid$19, was $43
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Stretch Solid$20, was $50
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Gingham$22, was $40
  • Calvin Klein Men’s Regular Fit Herringbone French Cuff$27, was $50
  • Calvin Klein Men’s s Slim Fit Solid$28, was $40

Tommy Hilfiger

  • Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Regular Fit Solid Button Down Collar$22, was $30
  • Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Regular Fit Gingham$22, was $30
  • Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Striped $25, was $35
  • Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Slim Fit Solid$25, was $40

After something a bit different? Amazon has discounted dress shirts from several other labels, including Arrow, Kenneth Cole, and Ven Heusen. Head over to Amazon to peruse all of the shirts included in the promotion in all their glory. With pricing starting at only $9, and a variety of styles on offer, there’s bound to be something for everyone. Just remember: These are early Prime Day deals so they won’t be cheaper come October 13 — if they’re in stock that long, that is.

