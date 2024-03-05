 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Designer loafer sale: Up to 70% off Gucci, Versace, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Gucci Loafers
Christian Vierig/Getty Images / Gucci

It’s okay to admit that your favorite pair of shoes is your beloved white sneakers. You probably wear these on repeat due to their versatility, ease and comfort but now is the time to take the plunge and find a new everyday shoes. If you want something a bit more formal than sneakers, loafers are an extremely great option.

The right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon and there is a sale at Gilt happening right now where you can purchase a bunch of designer styles. You can get up to 70% off loafers from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, TOD’s, Fendi, Versace, Valentino and more. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted loafer styles.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the men’s designer loafer sale

Most of the shoes you will find during this sale can fall under the best loafers for men due to their style, comfort and luxury materials. Gucci is a great brand to buy when it comes to loafers because they can be paired with just about any type of pant. This brand offers fancier shiny leather options and more casual slip-on styles. Shop the Leather Loafer with a gold Gucci plaque for $850, the Horsebit Leather Loafer in dark green for $900, the GG Buckle Supreme Canvas and Leather Loafer for $810, the Interlocking G Horsebit Leather Loafer for $810, the Web Leather Loafer for $660, the Microguccissima Leather Driver for $570 and the Jordaan Leather Loafer for $700.

Related

Loafers are one of the best men’s dress shoes for any business casual or formal fit due to their versatility and design. Ferragamo fans should shop the Lagos Leather Loafer for $480, the Grazioso Leather Loafer for $600, the Gancini Leather Loafer for $760, the Bond Leather Loafer for $530, the Salamanca Leather Driver for $480 and the Parigi Suede Driver for $600.

You will find over 100 different loafer styles to choose from during this Gilt sale. It is the perfect opportunity to discover new brands or stick with the trusted designer brands you have worn for years. Don’t wait, now is your chance to score up to 70% off designer loafers to add to your closet.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Ray-Ban sale: Up to 55% off over 600 pairs of sunglasses
Ray ban reloaded clubmaster

Before you know it, summer will be here and you'll be spending a lot more time outdoors. One accessory that is an absolute must-have for the warmer weather are sunglasses. If you want to find the perfect pair for the upcoming summer months, we have a sale just for you.

Right now at Jomashop, you can get up to 55% off over 600 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Shop classic styles such as the aviator, wayfarer or clubmaster in an array of colors and tints. You'll also find a bunch of other versatile styles available at a discounted price. Don't wait, shop these sunglasses now before time run outs. Click the button below to start your browsing journey.

Read more
Don’t miss this sale on Omega watches — up to 56% off
The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300 Co Axial on a man's wrist.

Jomashop's 'Big Winter Sale' that coincides with the ending of winter later this month is going on now. Within, we're finding hundreds and hundreds of Omega watches on sale, with typical offering around 30% to 40% off, making the sale nearly impossible to parse. While the sale goes on until Friday, giving you time to peruse all of the deals if you truly wanted to, we're providing a short overview of watches that we think will pull your interest below. But, if you're willing to look at the hundreds of dazzling watches from Omega — one of the best watch brands — by yourself, be our guest and tap the button below to find them all. See if you can find the higher savings than we found on a men's watch, at 56% off.

Watches we like in the Omega sale
There's a ton to shop for in the Jomashop Omega Big Winter sale, but you have to start somewhere. We recommend these watches to take a look at first:

Read more
Woolrich winter sale: Up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, and more
Rugged Outdoorsman Look

Looking for tactile yet stylish apparel? Woolrich is one of the best options you will find for this type of men's clothing. Right now, they are having their men's winter sale where you can get up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, hoodies and more.

Anything and everything you need for the winter months when it comes to apparel and accessories is available during this sale. Outdoor enthusiasts and style seekers alike can find clothing that will suit their needs. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more