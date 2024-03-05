Designer loafer sale: Up to 70% off Gucci, Versace, and more

It’s okay to admit that your favorite pair of shoes is your beloved white sneakers. You probably wear these on repeat due to their versatility, ease and comfort but now is the time to take the plunge and find a new everyday shoes. If you want something a bit more formal than sneakers, loafers are an extremely great option.

The right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon and there is a sale at Gilt happening right now where you can purchase a bunch of designer styles. You can get up to 70% off loafers from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, TOD’s, Fendi, Versace, Valentino and more. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted loafer styles.

What you should buy during the men’s designer loafer sale

Most of the shoes you will find during this sale can fall under the best loafers for men due to their style, comfort and luxury materials. Gucci is a great brand to buy when it comes to loafers because they can be paired with just about any type of pant. This brand offers fancier shiny leather options and more casual slip-on styles. Shop the Leather Loafer with a gold Gucci plaque for $850, the Horsebit Leather Loafer in dark green for $900, the GG Buckle Supreme Canvas and Leather Loafer for $810, the Interlocking G Horsebit Leather Loafer for $810, the Web Leather Loafer for $660, the Microguccissima Leather Driver for $570 and the Jordaan Leather Loafer for $700.

Loafers are one of the best men’s dress shoes for any business casual or formal fit due to their versatility and design. Ferragamo fans should shop the Lagos Leather Loafer for $480, the Grazioso Leather Loafer for $600, the Gancini Leather Loafer for $760, the Bond Leather Loafer for $530, the Salamanca Leather Driver for $480 and the Parigi Suede Driver for $600.

You will find over 100 different loafer styles to choose from during this Gilt sale. It is the perfect opportunity to discover new brands or stick with the trusted designer brands you have worn for years. Don’t wait, now is your chance to score up to 70% off designer loafers to add to your closet.

