The Manual
Fashion & Style

Bonobos Delivers with Its New Organic Chinos – In An Improved Skinny Fit

Beau Hayhoe
By

The brand that makes your favorite chinos has done it again – Bonobos is introducing yet another phenomenal-fitting pair of men’s chinos made for every occasion this spring, summer 7 beyond. The launch of the Bonobos Stretch Organic Cotton Chino, now in a new skinny fit for those who prefer a “European” fit option, could signal the arrival of your new favorite chinos to wear to the office and on the weekend.

Bonobos Tailored Chinos

It only makes sense that a brand founded on the idea that men need better-fitting pants continues to expand to give guys multiple fit options, and multiple is putting it lightly. Bonobos now offers nearly 300 size and fit combinations across the board. As Bonobos says, they’re seeking to be the only brand to serve up “a chino for every occasion.”

bonobos tailored chinos 2

“Anytime we set out to develop a new product, there are two main things we think about: The needs of our customers, and how we can continue to evolve our promise on fit and product innovation,” said Bonobos Senior Director of Merchandising Kate Fulk. “The launch of the Stretch Organic Cotton Chino introduces our first foray into a skinny fit, something we heard customers inquiring about as well as the sustained success of our tailored fit pant.”

bonobos tailored chinos 3

And that works more than fine for us – Bonobos chinos can be worn with everything from a white slub tee and canvas high-top sneakers to a classic navy blazer and a white Oxford shirt.  In the case of the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos, (which you can also get in Tailored, Slim or Athletic fits), it’s the durable construction that makes them so versatile. These come in a blend of organic cotton twill (increasingly important in the menswear world) and elastane for ease of movement.

bonobos tailored chinos 4

At only $68, they’re a steal for their utility, and the fit should more than accommodate guys who want a sleeker look – they feature a leg opening that’s one-and-a-half inches slimmer than the brand’s Tailored fit.

bonobos tailored chinos 5

The use of durable cotton twill makes them at once old-school (similar fabric has been used in chinos for decades), and yet also casual and modern . Again, see our directive to wear them with a crisp white tee or a denim shirt and suede chukka boots.

Sizes for the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos also run up to a size 40 waist; it would seem that Bonobos really has thought of everything when it comes to making a pair of chinos you can live in all summer and beyond.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Style Essentials: Classic Men's Clothing You Need in Your Wardrobe
Up Next

19 Books By Female Authors Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read) in 2019
man beard hand face
Grooming

Your Beard is Filthy – Here Are the Best Beard Washes to Clean It Up

According to a recent European study, your beard is a hell of a lot dirtier than your dog's fur.
Posted By John Jones
the taylor stitch restitch collection makes your old gear new again featured image 2019
Fashion & Style

The Taylor Stitch Restitch Collection Makes Your Old Gear New Again

“85 percent of all apparel ends up in landfills, including what is donated. 100% has the ability to be recycled or upcycled."
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
man reading book
Culture

10 Best Books by Ernest Hemingway, Ranked

"There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed."
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best mattress for side sleepers layla sleep
Living

The Best Mattresses for Side-Sleepers Who Need Support

Do you sleep on your side? You may need a mattress designed with you in mind.
Posted By Amanda DePerro
tacs watches profile nato lens feature dimage
Fashion & Style

TACS Watches: Lifestyle-Inspired Design Where Form Meets Function

TACS watches are an easy way to upgrade your watch rotation.
Posted By Bryan Holt
memorial day outfit
Fashion & Style

What to Wear for Memorial Day and the Official Start of Summer

Make this Memorial Day outfit memorable. Follow our basic guide and you won't fail to be fashionable.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
shark tank style butter cloth featured image
Fashion & Style

Shark Tank Style: The Winning Clothes You’ll Actually Want to Wear

These are the few fashion brands that have swum with the sharks and lived to tell the tale.
Posted By John Jones
best mens lightweight jackets windbreakers and light jackest summer spring 2019 feature
Fashion & Style

The Best Light Jackets and Windbreakers to Wear When Summer Temps Drop

You’ll be glad you invested in something that looks as great on you as it does draped around someone special’s shoulders.
Posted By John Jones
fathers day gifts fashionable dad fashion featured image 2019
Fashion & Style

Father’s Day Gifts for the Somewhat Fashionable Dad

Wearable gifts that will be appreciated by both the fashionable Dad and the Dad that needs a little help in the wardrobe department.
Posted By John Jones
tecovas alligator boots black featured 2
Fashion & Style

Tecovas’ Alligator Boots Are Surprisingly Stylish and (Relatively) Affordable

Tecovas alligator boots are a stylish, wallet-friendly addition to both your casual and formal wardrobes.
Posted By Bryan Holt
deux watches dual faced chronograph watch 2
Fashion & Style

Deux Watches Delivers a One-Two Punch with Unique Dual-Faced Chronograph

What watch-making sorcery is this!?
Posted By Cody Gohl
memorial day sales featured image getty
Fashion & Style

All the Best Online Memorial Day Sales to Shop in 2019

Score a sale price you can definitely brag about when manning the grill this long weekend.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Nike Killshot
Fashion & Style

J. Crew and Nike Drop the Killshot 2 Sneaker and It’s Already Sold Out

Combining quality-first minimalism with a Wes Andersonian nostalgia, the Nike Killshot is a study in casual elegance. Or is it elegant casualness?
Posted By Chelsea Batten
best american made boot brands ll bean boots 2019
Fashion & Style

The Best American-Made Boot Brands to Shop in 2019

You won't find these at the nearest big-box department store.
Posted By Cody Gohl