The brand that makes your favorite chinos has done it again – Bonobos is introducing yet another phenomenal-fitting pair of men’s chinos made for every occasion this spring, summer 7 beyond. The launch of the Bonobos Stretch Organic Cotton Chino, now in a new skinny fit for those who prefer a “European” fit option, could signal the arrival of your new favorite chinos to wear to the office and on the weekend.

It only makes sense that a brand founded on the idea that men need better-fitting pants continues to expand to give guys multiple fit options, and multiple is putting it lightly. Bonobos now offers nearly 300 size and fit combinations across the board. As Bonobos says, they’re seeking to be the only brand to serve up “a chino for every occasion.”

“Anytime we set out to develop a new product, there are two main things we think about: The needs of our customers, and how we can continue to evolve our promise on fit and product innovation,” said Bonobos Senior Director of Merchandising Kate Fulk. “The launch of the Stretch Organic Cotton Chino introduces our first foray into a skinny fit, something we heard customers inquiring about as well as the sustained success of our tailored fit pant.”

And that works more than fine for us – Bonobos chinos can be worn with everything from a white slub tee and canvas high-top sneakers to a classic navy blazer and a white Oxford shirt. In the case of the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos, (which you can also get in Tailored, Slim or Athletic fits), it’s the durable construction that makes them so versatile. These come in a blend of organic cotton twill (increasingly important in the menswear world) and elastane for ease of movement.

At only $68, they’re a steal for their utility, and the fit should more than accommodate guys who want a sleeker look – they feature a leg opening that’s one-and-a-half inches slimmer than the brand’s Tailored fit.

The use of durable cotton twill makes them at once old-school (similar fabric has been used in chinos for decades), and yet also casual and modern . Again, see our directive to wear them with a crisp white tee or a denim shirt and suede chukka boots.

Sizes for the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos also run up to a size 40 waist; it would seem that Bonobos really has thought of everything when it comes to making a pair of chinos you can live in all summer and beyond.