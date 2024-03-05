 Skip to main content
Pigs must be flying because Bell & Ross watches are up to 54% off

Jen Allen
By
Some of the best watch deals continue to come from Jomashop with the site now hosting a huge sale on Bell and Ross watches. There’s up to 54% off select models with great discounts on many other watches too. There are over a dozen different Bell and Ross watches available in the sale so the best thing to do is click on the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you’re keen to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Bell and Ross sale

Anyone who loves buying the best watches will appreciate the design of Bell and Ross watches. There are some super stylish options around such as the which is currently 49% off so it’s down to $1,850 once you use the coupon BLR300. It has a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet with an orange dial and black hands. The rotating black ceramic bezel is bi-directional while there are luminescent hands and markers. It’s sure to be one of the best automatic watches for many tastes.

For someone seeking the best chronograph watches, consider the which is down to $2,250 from $4,900 when you use the code BLR500. The 54% discount is certainly impressive with the watch looking great thanks to its silver-tone satin-polished stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. It has a fixed stainless steel bezel with a black aluminum top ring to add to the look.

For something a little different, there’s always the . It’s down to $2,875 when you apply the voucher BLR500 so you save $3,325 overall. It has a silver-tone stainless steel case with a khaki leather strap while there’s a bezel covered with 66 white diamond stones and a khaki camouflage dial with rose gold-tone hands. It’s certainly distinctive.

These are just a few of the Bell and Ross watches on sale at Jomashop right now, so it’s worth taking the time to look at the sale for yourself. With so many different styles featured, you’re sure to find the design that suits your taste perfectly. Check it out now before the sale ends soon.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
