Why You Should Buy the Nectar Mattress in the Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day is coming on the last Monday in May, bringing a three-day weekend to close out the month — and, as you’d expect from a holiday like this, plenty of sales. That includes some great Memorial Day mattress sales if you’re in the market for some new bedding to upgrade your sleep, now’s the time to get shopping. You sleep for one-third of your life and the quality of your sleep has a huge effect on your health, so while it’s important to spend the money on a good mattress, you don’t have to shell out a fortune, as you can score a killer Memorial Day deal on the Nectar mattress (which happens to be our favorite memory foam mattress). Here’s why we love it.

Choosing a good mattress is important, as the quality of your sleep affects just about everything in your waking life. It’s easy to get choice paralysis when you finally decide it’s time to ditch the old box-spring you’ve had for a decade and upgrade to a proper memory foam or hybrid mattress. Let us take care of the hard part for you and cut right to the chase: If you’re shopping around for the best mattresses and can’t decide which is right for you, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress gets our strongest recommendation.

Unless money’s no option, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress delivers the best value for your dollar of all the top brands. In our Nectar mattress review and month-long sleep test, we noted that the 12-inch-thick memory foam bedding is supportive and incredibly comfortable. Nectar advertises it as being ideal for side-sleepers, but we found it just as suitable for back and stomach sleeping as well — since side sleepers tend to need more particular support around pressure points such as shoulders and hips, a mattress good for this should be just fine for those who sleep flat. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress ticks all the boxes here.

The Nectar mattress itself is comprised of three layers: A 3-inch top layer of memory foam infused with cooling gel that wicks away heat to keep you comfortable (hot sleepers, take note). Underneath that is a 2-inch layer of dynamic adjusting memory foam that provides bounce-back support to offer extra relief in common pressure areas like your joints and lower back. At the bottom is a 7-inch base layer of sturdy support foam — no squeaky springs here. At the top is a breathable poly-blend cover infused with additional cooling properties, and the sides and bottom of the mattress are surrounded by a slip-resistant cover.

Another thing we love about the Nectar mattress is its guarantee. Most of the best mattress brands offer a return window of between 30 and 100 days, letting you try out the mattress and return or exchange it within that window if it’s not a good fit. However, Nectar offers an impressive 365-night home trial period, and on top of that, the mattress is backed by a lifetime warranty. For its Memorial Day sale, Nectar is offering $100 off its memory foam mattress and is throwing in a mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillows (one or two pillows depending on what mattress size you buy) with every purchase. That means that right now, pricing for the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress starts at $399 for the twin size and goes up to $1,138 for the split king. Both home and return shipping are free as well.

