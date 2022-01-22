What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 270 Schedule

Tonight, MMA fans will get to enjoy the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year — and with two championship fights on the card, UFC 270 isn’t one you’ll want to miss. There are 11 fights spread across three fight cards, and if you want to watch the UFC 270 live stream online, there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC PPV if you haven’t already. Then, read on to see’s when you’ll need to tune in to catch all the action in real time.

For big pay-per-view events like this, the UFC typically stages three fight cards starting with the early prelims around 6 p.m. ET. However, because of some last-minute lineup changes, a couple of fights were cut from the preliminary cards for UFC 270 and the early prelims now start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The two early preliminary bouts are followed by the four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET; the main event (which is the pay-per-view) airs at 10 p.m. ET with five fights on this card. We expect the two championship bouts to start around 11:30 p.m. ET, with the headliner between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane happening at or shortly after midnight.

UFC 270 is a great event to serve as the league’s first 2022 pay-per-view, with two highly anticipated championship bouts serving as the main events. UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno will be defending his newly won title against former champ Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout after the two last met at UFC 263 in June 2021, where Moreno won via a third-round submission to take home the belt. As exciting as that is, however, the stakes are higher for the main attraction, where heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou will defend his title for the first time. Challenging for the gold is Ciryl Gane, Ngannou’s former teammate and the undefeated interim heavyweight champ. Whoever wins this bout will unify the UFC Heavyweight Championship to become the undisputed king of the division.

The action begins at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) with the early preliminary card. The main event, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, is the pay-per-view. For this, you’ll need ESPN+. Existing subscribers can get the UFC 270 PPV for $75, but if you’re new to the service, then you can grab a one-year subscription along with the UFC 270 pay-per-view package for $100 and save $45.

