What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 269 Schedule

Tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira is defending the UFC Lightweight Championship against the number one fighter in the division, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier features a tightly packed fight card with 30 combatants entering the Octagon this evening, and fans can expect to see more than six hours’ worth of bloody action in total. Read on to see when you’ll need to tune in to watch the action unfold, as well as the complete schedule for the night.

UFC 269 is the MMA league’s final pay-per-view event of the year, and it’s a big one with 15 fights spread across three cards. The early prelims start the show early this evening at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) with six bouts. This is followed by the four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Finally, the main card — which features the two headlining championship fights — starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is offering up five matchups. Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will fight last, and since UFC main card bouts typically run for 30 minutes, we expect these two to enter the arena sometime around midnight.

More UFC 269

The UFC Lightweight Championship matchup between Oliveira and Poirier is the main event, but fans are getting treated to another championship bout before this. Women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes, widely regarded as the best female fighter in the history of MMA, will be defending her title against upstart Julianna Pena. This co-main event will precede the headliner, likely sometime around 11:30 p.m. ET.

You can check out the full roster and UFC 269 fight schedule below. Then, it’s time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 269 pay-per-view if you haven’t already. New subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal offer that includes a year’s subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 269 PPV (a $140 value) for $90.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Main Event (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Editors' Recommendations