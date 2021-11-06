What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 268 Schedule

UFC 268 is happening in a matter of hours, with Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington finally having their long-awaited rematch with the UFC Welterweight Championship on the line — a fight we’ve been looking forward to for almost two years. There are 14 bouts spread across three cards, so we’re expecting around six hours’ worth of bloody combat tonight. Read on to see the entire UFC 268 schedule so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

The early preliminary card kicked UFC 268 this evening at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT), featuring four fights. This is followed by the prelims beginning at 8 PM ET with five fights slated for this card. Along with ESPN+, the early preliminary card is available for streaming to UFC Fight Pass subscribers; the preliminary card will air on the ESPNews TV channel. The entire event is streamable on ESPN+, though, which is what you’ll need to watch the main event, as it’s the pay-per-view portion of the show.

Tonight’s two championship fights are on the main card, with the welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington serving as the headliner. Few can forget their first encounter in December 2019 at UFC 245, where the two clashed in a close and bloody battle that resulted in Usman delivering a fifth-round knockout to Covington in the final minute. Until that point, the judges’ scorecards were split evenly, and we’re anticipating another impressive showing tonight from the UFC’s two top welterweights.

The co-main is another championship rematch, with two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her belt against Weili Zhang following their last meeting at UFC 261. There, “Thug Rose” took the title from Zhang with a first-round KO — the Chinese star’s first defeat since 2013. The five-fight main card begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT).

As with all UFC pay-per-views, this main card airs exclusively on ESPN+. If you want to watch the UFC 268 online live stream, then you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+ if you haven’t already and grab the PPV package for $90 — a cool $50 savings. If you’re already an ESPN+ member, though, then you’ll have to pony up the $70 for the UFC 268 PPV. You can then check out the entire UFC 268 fight card below.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington Fight Schedule

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

CJ Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

