  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 266 Schedule

By

Two title belts are on the line tonight at UFC 266, where reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will be defending their belts in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There are 13 fights happening this evening, with the early prelims starting the action early. If you’re planning to watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega tonight, you’ll need to know the all-important UFC 266 time.

UFC 266 is a typical pay-per-view event with more than a dozen bouts scheduled across three fight cards. The early preliminary card features four fights and kicks the action off at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). This is followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET, and the five-fight main card (which is the pay-per-view portion of the show) begins at 10 PM ET. Viewers can expect the main event to happen around midnight.

Discover UFC 266

MMA fans had a longer than usual wait for another UFC pay-per-view after last month’s big event, UFC 265, which took place in early August. But it looks like the wait will be worth it: Tonight’s main card features a lot of top talent and two title bouts. Headlining the main card is champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1), who will be defending his UFC Featherweight Championship against Brian Ortega (15-1), along with women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3), who will be facing challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4).

Nick Diaz (26-9) is also making his return to the Octagon after a six-year absence from the UFC. He’ll be going up against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15). The two faced each other 17 years ago at UFC 47, where Diaz won with a second-round KO. The two will be fighting at middleweight this time around.

You can check out the entire UFC 266 schedule and updated fight card below. Then, sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 266 pay-per-view bundle so you can stream Volkanovski vs. Ortega live. New subscribers can also get a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 266 PPV ticket for $90, saving 50 bucks.

UFC 266 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

  • Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
  • Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Editors' Recommendations

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

UFC 266 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

ufc 266 fight card volkanovski vs ortega

UFC 266 PPV Price: How Much Will Volkanovski vs. Ortega Cost?

ufc 266 ppv price

The 10 Best Fuzzy Sweaters for Men for Cozy Comfort

Shot of a young man wearing a sweater outside.

The 10 Best Lego Sets for Adults To Live Out Their Childhood Fantasies

007 James Bond Lego Aston Martin DB5

The 10 Best Camping Lights To Brighten Your Campsite

best camping lights camp 2020

How to Plan an Unforgettable Staycation at Home in 2021

Beyond Beer: Best Canned Cocktails In 2021

best canned alcoholic drinks cocktail wine cocktails 2021

The 8 Best Movies To Watch on Peacock Right Now

best movies on peacock peacockmovies moneyball

The 11 Best Cocktails to Enjoy For the Fall Season

Cocalero Hot Chocolate

The 10 Best Puffer Jackets for Men To Keep Warm This Fall and Winter

A hiker in puffer jacket taking a picture of the mountain view.

The 7 Best Kegerators for Keeping Your Favorite Beers Cold and Fresh

best kegerator on amazon

Rothy’s Debuts Its First Collection of Men’s Accessories

Rothy's new men's carryall.