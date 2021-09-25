What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 266 Schedule

Two title belts are on the line tonight at UFC 266, where reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will be defending their belts in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There are 13 fights happening this evening, with the early prelims starting the action early. If you’re planning to watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega tonight, you’ll need to know the all-important UFC 266 time.

UFC 266 is a typical pay-per-view event with more than a dozen bouts scheduled across three fight cards. The early preliminary card features four fights and kicks the action off at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). This is followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET, and the five-fight main card (which is the pay-per-view portion of the show) begins at 10 PM ET. Viewers can expect the main event to happen around midnight.

MMA fans had a longer than usual wait for another UFC pay-per-view after last month’s big event, UFC 265, which took place in early August. But it looks like the wait will be worth it: Tonight’s main card features a lot of top talent and two title bouts. Headlining the main card is champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1), who will be defending his UFC Featherweight Championship against Brian Ortega (15-1), along with women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3), who will be facing challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4).

Nick Diaz (26-9) is also making his return to the Octagon after a six-year absence from the UFC. He’ll be going up against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15). The two faced each other 17 years ago at UFC 47, where Diaz won with a second-round KO. The two will be fighting at middleweight this time around.

You can check out the entire UFC 266 schedule and updated fight card below. Then, sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 266 pay-per-view bundle so you can stream Volkanovski vs. Ortega live. New subscribers can also get a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 266 PPV ticket for $90, saving 50 bucks.

UFC 266 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Editors' Recommendations