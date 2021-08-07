What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 265 Schedule

Tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, star heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are colliding in the Octagon to determine which man will emerge as the new interim UFC heavyweight champ. With 13 fights spread across three cards, UFC 265 is bringing a long night of ferocious MMA mayhem, and this isn’t an event you’ll want to miss. Here’s the all-important UFC 265 time and how to tune in live.

Tonight’s action starts off in the evening with the early preliminary card at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). That’s followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET; both the preliminary and early preliminary cards consist of four fights each. After those eight bouts, the main event begins. This is the pay-per-view portion of the show (meaning you’ll need ESPN+ to watch it), and that starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. There are five fights on the main card, and Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane should be doing their ring-walks around midnight ET.

Discover UFC 265

An interim heavyweight championship belt is on the line tonight, with the UFC deciding to put up an interim title for grabs after current champion Francis Ngannou turned down a rematch with Derrick Lewis (Lewis defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision in 2018). As a result, Lewis will now be facing undefeated up-and-comer Ciryl Gane, who boasts an undefeated record of nine wins. Lewis, ranked second on the heavyweight roster, has a professional record of 25 wins and seven losses with a whopping 20 knockouts to his name.

Feel free to check out the complete UFC 265 schedule (including the full fight card) below, then be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 PPV if you haven’t already. If you’re a new subscriber, then you can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and get the UFC 265 pay-per-view package for $90, which saves you $50 off their combined price.

