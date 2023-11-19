 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

HBO’s True Detective Season 4: Jodie Foster hunts a serial killer (and everything else we know)

True Detective's new season may feature more supernatural undertones

Joe Allen
By
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective season 4.
HBO

Over the course of its first three seasons, HBO’s True Detective has gone from a hugely respected phenomenon to a show with a more middling reputation. In spite of that roller coaster ride, the show is set to return for a fourth season, this time with the subtitle Night Country. In anticipation of that new season, which features some major star power, here’s everything we know about True Detective: Night Country.

What is True Detective season 4’s release date?

True Detective season 4 is set to launch near the very beginning of 2024. The show is set to premiere on HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max) on January 14, 2024. The show was initially slated for 2023 but had to be delayed in part because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes. The first episode will debut at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the season will be six episodes in total, with a new episode debuting on the platform once a week.

Recommended Videos

Who is in the cast of True Detective season 4?

True Detective‘s casts are always impressive, and this fourth season is no exception. Jodie Foster is set to star in the series, which will be one of her rare forays into TV work. Foster is a two-time Oscar winner who has already had a legendary career in Hollywood. Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers, the lead detective on a missing persons case who finds herself butting heads with everyone else on her team.

Related

Foster will be paired with Kali Reis, a relative newcomer to the world of acting who is better known for her career as a boxer. Reis will play Detective Evangeline Navarro, Danvers’ partner, during this season. The cast also includes John Hawkes as a detective with a mysterious past, as well as Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw. There are also a few younger actors in the cast, including Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, and Isabella Star LaBlanc.

What is True Detective season 4 about?

While the first three seasons of True Detective were all written or co-written by Nic Pizzolatto, the fourth season is being shepherded to the screen by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Seasons of the show are usually shrouded in a fair bit of mystery, but we actually know a fair bit about the fourth season.

The season is set in an Alaskan community that is about to enter its polar night period, when darkness is something like a permanent feature. As the darkness comes in, detectives begin investigating the mysterious disappearance of a research team from a nearby facility. There’s already some speculation that this new season may have the kinds of supernatural overtones that previous seasons have only hinted at.

Is there a trailer for True Detective season 4?

True Detective: Night Country | Official Teaser | Max

We’ve gotten a few different looks at the new season, and while each of them has the hallmarks of True Detective, the snowy environs are also reminiscent of the world of Fargo. While the trailers don’t provide a ton of specific insight into how the season will unfold, we’re more than ready to start tuning in.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
DeWalt Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.

It is inevitable. At least one gift this Christmas is going to require a screwdriver to get the batteries in it. Another will require a drill for "adjustments" to its pre-fab holes. A family member's car will mysteriously die in your yard. The list goes on, but one thing is for certain; if you have the right tools for any job, you'll be able to help. However, good tools don't come cheap. Well, at least most of the year. Right now, we're finding great deals on DeWALT power tools, accessories, and other essentials that will help you get the job — whatever it may be — done. Here are our top picks for both DeWALT power tools and assorted accessories.

Best DeWALT power tool Black Friday deals

Read more
The best Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, from just $10
Tool chest open by tekton from unsplash

Got some new tools on the way for the holidays? Pick up a few during the Black Friday deals or Cyber Week sale? You'll need somewhere to organize and store them all. The best place to do that is always going to be a conventional tool box or smaller tool chest. You don't have to worry about chasing down wrenches, screwdrivers, screws, or anything else -- power tools included. Instead, they're all safely tucked away inside your tool box. Better yet, if you store them in a chest you can bring that with you to wherever the project site is, garage, backyard, inside, or elsewhere. Frankly, if you don't already have one now is the best time to get one thanks to these Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, to go with the DeWalt Black Friday deals and Milwaukee Black Friday deals we're seeing. We've rounded up all the best offers below.
Best Black Friday tool box deals

If you don't know, a tool box is similar to a lunch box, and meant to be portable, at the very least around your home. Unlike a chest, which is meant to be static, you can pack your most useful tools inside and bring it with you to the project site. They come in all forms from cloth and fabric to more durable steel. Here are all of the best Black Friday tool box deals we could find:

Read more
This is our favorite Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are heating up with Best Buy currently selling the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $300. With many Nintendo Switch deals selling the console for $300 alone, you're getting a lot of free stuff thrown in. Usually, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe costs $60 on its own with three months of Nintendo Switch Online costing $8 so you're saving $68 while gaining some of the best that Nintendo has to offer. The ideal gift this holiday season, check it out now below before you miss out on the super sweet offer.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
The Nintendo Switch is a game changer of a console. While it isn't as technically proficient as other recent consoles, it's a ton of fun. It's effectively a small tablet with a 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display with it having its two Joy-Con controllers attached to either side to turn it into a highly proficient handheld console. At any time, you can dock it via its cradle so you can play it on a TV turning it into a regular TV-based console.

Read more