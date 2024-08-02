 Skip to main content
Tom Cruise will reportedly do an epic stunt during the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise will be endangering his life for the 2024 Olympics.

Tom Cruise Crew Cut
Few actors in the history of movies have been more willing to endanger themselves for the entertainment of others than Tom Cruise. The second half of Cruise’s career has been filled with dangerous stunts, and he hasn’t slowed down even as he’s aged.

Cruise has attended various events throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, including gymnastics and swimming, as he films Mission: Impossible 8 in Europe. Now, according to Variety, Cruise will also participate in the closing ceremonies for these Olympics.

The news that Cruise would be part of the closing ceremony was first reported by the French blog Sortir à Paris, who spotted Cruise filming a scene on a motorcycle that sported a large flag. He started his ride at the Arc de Triomphe and drove along Champs-Élysées Avenue. The plan, apparently, is for Cruise to hand the flag over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games.

While the opening ceremony took place along the Seine River, the closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France on a 2,800 square-meter stage. The closing ceremony, which is called “Records,” promises to “take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

The closing ceremony’s main task will be attempting to match the grandeur of the opening, which featured performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion and was also daring in a variety of artistic ways. Cruise certainly helps bring some star power to the closing ceremonies. Few movie stars feel like a more fitting transition point than Cruise. Here’s hoping he didn’t hurt himself too badly in this latest stunt.

