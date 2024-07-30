Doug Liman needs a good story to make Edge of Tomorrow 2

Everyone keeps wondering when Tom Cruise will finally slow down. Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick and a slew of Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise’s reputation for doing whatever it takes to entertain audiences has only improved. Now, one of Cruise’s frequent collaborators, Doug Liman, is suggesting that we could be getting a sequel to an undersung Cruise classic from a decade ago.

According to Liman during an interview with Collider, Edge of Tomorrow, which stars Cruise and Emily Blunt, could still get a sequel.

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

“I mean, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have never been more on top of their game than they are right now. I’d be crazy not to be trying to, you know, figure out how to make a sequel,” he explained. At the same time, though, Liman explained that actually telling a story in that universe is very difficult.

“So I am spending time trying to crack it,” he said. “On the flip side, time travel’s really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it’s hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it.”

The original film made more than $370 million during its theatrical run against a budget of almost $180 million, so it wasn’t a massive success, but it wasn’t a failure either. What’s more, its reputation has only grown in the decade since it first hit theaters thanks to positive word of mouth and the incredible performances from its two stars.