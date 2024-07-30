 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Could a Tom Cruise action classic finally be getting a sequel?

Doug Liman needs a good story to make Edge of Tomorrow 2

By
Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Everyone keeps wondering when Tom Cruise will finally slow down. Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick and a slew of Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise’s reputation for doing whatever it takes to entertain audiences has only improved. Now, one of Cruise’s frequent collaborators, Doug Liman, is suggesting that we could be getting a sequel to an undersung Cruise classic from a decade ago.

According to Liman during an interview with Collider, Edge of Tomorrow, which stars Cruise and Emily Blunt, could still get a sequel.

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

“I mean, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have never been more on top of their game than they are right now. I’d be crazy not to be trying to, you know, figure out how to make a sequel,” he explained. At the same time, though, Liman explained that actually telling a story in that universe is very difficult.

Recommended Videos

“So I am spending time trying to crack it,” he said. “On the flip side, time travel’s really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it’s hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it.”

The original film made more than $370 million during its theatrical run against a budget of almost $180 million, so it wasn’t a massive success, but it wasn’t a failure either. What’s more, its reputation has only grown in the decade since it first hit theaters thanks to positive word of mouth and the incredible performances from its two stars.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Catch this neo-noir classic before it leaves HBO Max
Chinatown is one of the best movies of the 1970s, and it's set to leave HBO Max at the end of January
Jack Nicholson in Chinatown

The history of movies is littered with iconic lines, but few match the incredible power of "Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown." The line is iconic not just for its poetry, but also because its placed at the conclusion of one of the great neo-noir stories ever told. Chinatown's legacy is complex, to put it mildly, but the 1974 film, which was released amidst a revolution in Hollywood, remains an important update to the noir genre that is still influencing moviemaking to this day, and it's one of the great Oscar winners of all time.

Chinatown, which is set to leave HBO Max on January 31, is set in the Los Angeles of the 1930s. Against that backdrop, the film tells the story of Jake Gittes, a private detective who is initially hired by a woman named Evelyn Mulwray to investigate whether her husband is cheating on her. So far, so conventional. What Gittes quickly discovers, though, is that the reality of this investigation is exceedingly slippery. He can't trust anyone, not even his client. He learns that the real Evelyn is someone else entirely, and Evelyn's husband winds up dead. From there, Jake uncovers a conspiracy designed to suck huge swaths of land dry in order to buy them cheaply and meets Noah Cross, Evelyn's father.

Read more
First Look: Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Apple Original Film ‘Finch’ Is Finally Here
Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in “Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in "Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Well this one was maybe the easiest elevator pitch of all-time: A lonely Tom Hanks, a new canine best friend, and an innocent, obliging robot embark on a survival journey after an apocalyptic solar flare.

Read more
‘For All Mankind’ is getting a Russia-focused spin-off
For All Mankind's new spinoff will offer a more Russian perspective
The cast of For All Mankind

Given that it was one of the very first Apple TV+ shows, For All Mankind's run of success on the streamer has been remarkable. The series is set in an alternate version of history that imagines the Russians landing on the moon before the Americans. This single event creates a massive divergence that fundamentally transforms NASA, politics, and dozens of other things about the world. It remains one of the best shows available on Apple TV+.

Now, Ronald D. Moore, the mastermind behind the series, has offered an exciting update on a spin-off of the original show. The spin-off, which is called Star City, will focus on the Russian cosmonauts who beat the Americans to the moon and how they managed the feat.

Read more