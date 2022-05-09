Nordstrom is Having a 40% OFF Sale on The White Company Bedding

It’s universally agreed upon that the best part about staying in a hotel is the luxe, clean white hotel bedding. Thanks to Nordstrom’s 40% off sale on The White Company Bedding, you too can turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary that rivals even the swankiest upscale hotels. Upgrading your bedding can take you from zero to home decor hero in the eyes of your guests, not to mention it is bound to improve your sleep and create the ideal backdrop for rest and relaxation. Click the link below to peruse the entirety of Nordstrom’s The White Company bedding sale and keep reading to see some of the most noteworthy highlights. As always, Nordstrom offers free shipping on every order, so this deal is definitely worth considering.

The White Company Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover & Sham Set — $87, was $145

Originally $145, The White Company’s Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover and Sham Set is 40% off, reduced to only $87, which is practically a steal for this high-end, ultra-luxe bedding. Based in London, The White Company is known for making stylish, neutral textiles of the highest quality. With savings totaling $58, there has never been a better time to up your sheet game. Made from 400 thread count two-ply Egyptian-cotton percale, this oxford sham and duvet set is framed by embroidered cords. The duvet features a button closure and has a chic elegant drape, elevating your bedroom aesthetic to the next level.

The White Company Duvet Cover & Sham Set — $145, was $241

Nordstrom’s 40% off sale makes The White Company’s Duvet Cover and Sham Set, which originally began at $241, discounted as low as $145. Available in Full/Queen, or King sizes, this gorgeous set is made from 400 thread count cotton sateen from Portugal. Delicate jacquard stripes add a touch of fun to the icy white duvet and shams, and because it’s made from 100% cotton, nothing could be softer. White bedding creates a bedroom that is pleasing to the eye, but The White Company’s Duvet Cover and Sham Set create a bedroom that is soothing for both body and mind. This deeply discounted set is guaranteed to sell out quickly, so if you are thinking about taking the plunge into this polar white bedding, don’t wait too long.

The White Company European Down & Feather Duvet — $155, was $259

For many people, the pinnacle of luxury bedding comes in the form of down. It’s hard to get much cozier than down, and with The White Company’s European Down Feather Duvet on sale for 40% off, down to $155 from $259, it’s hard to ignore the opportunity to cozy up. Made in the U.K., this down duvet is 100% cotton and made with baffle walls to keep the fill evenly distributed throughout. Style this warm duvet any way you wish with a duvet cover to match your bedroom decor. Constructed from 233 thread count cotton, The White Company’s European Down Feather Duvet will keep you cozy for many cold, snowy winters to come.

