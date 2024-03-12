 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy

The hit TV series The Fall Guy lives again in Ryan Gosling's new film.

Blair Marnell
By
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

After making an Oscar-nominated turn as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling is starring in one of this year’s biggest action movies, The Fall Guy. The film is based on the 1981 TV series of the same name, which featured Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, an aging stuntman who worked on the side as a bounty hunter. Majors, who was best known at the time for his legendary five-season run as The Six Million Dollar Man, used The Fall Guy to reestablish himself as a leading man, and he even sang the show’s theme song, Unknown Stuntman, which is incredibly catchy.

With the release of the film just under two months away, it’s time to share everything we know about The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

What’s the story about in The Fall Guy?

The film is taking some big liberties with the source material, which is not too uncommon among Hollywood remakes. Gosling’s Colt Seavers isn’t moonlighting as a bounty hunter in this reboot. Instead, he’s focused on his career as a stuntman and an action choreographer, but the physical toll it takes on him means that Colt may not be able to keep doing it for much longer.

The Fall Guy‘s female lead, Jody Banks, has also been reimagined for the film as Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend who is making her debut as a director. After reluctantly allowing Colt to perform stunts in her first film, Jody has to turn to him when her star, Tom Ryder, goes missing. With the fate of Jody’s movie on the line, Colt agrees to help her track down Tom.

An image of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder in The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

Who’s starring in The Fall Guy?

In addition to Gosling, Emily Blunt is co-starring as Jody Moreno, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as Gail. Winston Duke has a large supporting role, but his character’s name hasn’t been revealed yet. Similarly, Stephanie Hsu, an Oscar nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once, has a role as Tom’s personal assistant. Teresa Palmer will appear as well in a currently undisclosed part.

Additionally, Lee Majors will be in the film, but it’s unknown if he has a substantial part of it. It’s just a cameo nod to his role in the original series.

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

Is there a trailer for The Fall Guy?

Yes. But unfortunately, it does not feature a new version of Majors’ Unknown Stuntman. The trailer also underscores some of the animosity between Colt and Jody, to the point where she’s clearly upset that he was signed to her film without her previous knowledge. And yet, there’s also an obvious attraction between Colt and Jody, even when they’re at odds.

The trailer also establishes that Tom’s disappearance is not simply some actor going on a bender. There’s a dead body in Tom’s hotel room, and people are shooting at Colt. We don’t know why this is happening, but Colt has to call upon his experience as a stuntman to perform some dangerous escapes when it’s his life on the line.

Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

When is The Fall Guy being released?

The Fall Guy will be released on Friday, May 3. Because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, this is the first time in years that a Marvel Studios movie hasn’t been parked on the first weekend of May, which is traditionally the kickoff of the summer box office. If The Fall Guy can deliver the thrills, that spot could help it become a hit.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
