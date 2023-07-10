 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These 2 book releases should be on your list of summer reads

Terrance Hayes proves again why he's one of the greatest poets of his day

Nick Hilden
By

There are plenty of great new books to read coming out over the summer, but few toy with the bewitching power of words quite so skillfully as poet Terrance Hayes. His dual releases So to Speak and Watch Your Language will make an emphatic mark on your summer. The former is a relatively straightforward collection of poetry (at least as straightforward as contemporary poetry can be – so barely straightforward at all); the latter a wild, experimental romp through the realm of critical analysis.

Recipient of the National Book Award for Poetry, the Pushcart Prize, and MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, Terrance Hayes is among the most esteemed poets working today, and his latest book releases reflect that preeminence. These are the works of a master of form and content, and indeed pushing the bounds of form is exactly what he set out to do with the sort of frustrated confidence that only comes from an artist par excellence.

Recommended Videos

So to Speak and Watch Your Language will be released side by side on July 25th, but you don’t have to worry about which to read first. Both stem thematically from a Toni Morrison quote extolling the need for a “map” to explore the “critical geography” of poetry in order to provide space for “intellectual adventure,” but either seems like a fine place to start that adventure.

Terrance Hayes.
Wikipedia

So to Speak

It could be argued that So to Speak, the poetry collection, is the more approachable of the two books, so we’ll begin there.

A full-tilt exploration of language, the poems contained in So to Speak range from restrained to decadent, embittered to ecstatic. In one moment he’s guiding us through a playful fable, and in the next he’s gritting his teeth over the murder of George Floyd. All manner of characters populate its poetic landscape. Handymen who aren’t actually handy. A trans woman named Taffeta. A sly cat with a sharp sense of humor. Troubled parents. The “branch of the forest industry tasked with trimming branches.” Marvin Gaye, Octavia Butler, Prince, Lil Wayne, and even this guy: ¯_(ツ)_/¯

While the majority of the poems examine dire sociopolitical themes – with race in particular looming large – the poems are also peppered with humor. The resulting reading experience is as illuminating as it is enjoyable.

Terrance Hayes' So to Speak and Watch Your Language.
Penguin Publishing

Watch Your Language

At a glance, you might think Watch Your Language: Visual and Literary Reflections on a Century of American Poetry will be some dry academic text. It’s anything but.

Poetry is almost inherently experimental, therefore So to Speak doesn’t strike me as experimental per se. It is, as you’d expect, a collection of poems spanning various formats. Watch Your Language, on the other hand, is a romp of experimentation into literary criticism that specifically sets out to break the mold.

The core goal – to explore the work of influential poets famous, forgotten, and ignored – is a fairly conventional intention, but the execution is anything but typical. Comprised of lists, essays, test prep questions (such as “You ever wonder why Missouri native T.S. Eliot spoke with a British accent?” or “If you write a poem like ‘Howl,’ do you really need to write anything else?” or “If you see suffering’s potential as art, is it art or suffering?”), doodles, tarot cards, even a board game. There simply has never been a work of criticism like it.

More than a mere opportunity to educate yourself on essential yet overlooked poets, as you read through Watch Your Language the ever-changing formats force you to consider the content differently than you would via straight prose. It’s like parkour for your brain, running your mind through a cognitive obstacle course that makes you look at the literary setting from a new vantage.

Is that its intention? I’m not sure and I don’t think it matters. What I do know is that Terrence Hayes’ new books make for delightful reading. Both deliver a pleasurable, thought-provoking linguistic experience, while Watch Your Language is the sort of oddball work that sits nicely on a shelf alongside strange literary artifacts like Buckminster Fuller’s I Seem to Be a Verb or Marshall McLuhan’s The Mechanical Bride.

The box was too small for Hayes’ words, so he punched his way out. Combined, these two books complement each other to deliver a truly singular read.

So to Speak

Watch Your Language

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nick Hilden
Nick Hilden
Contributor
Nick Hilden is a lifestyle and culture writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Afar…
These are the best fantasy books to indulge in this weekend
Here are the 7 best fantasy books to begin your magical journey
surreal man with telescope looks at infinity from the top of a stack of books in the outdoors.

Wizards. Dragons. Fairies. Kings. Queens. Epic battles. Amulets. Magic wands. Quests. With its ability to allow us to suspend belief and enter otherworldly realms where anything can happen and anything is possible, fantasy is one of the most popular and beloved literary genres. However, the exact same reasons it’s so loved can also make it a difficult genre to break into.

Many readers feel like they've fallen into their own sci-fi horror stories if they dive into a long book that involves multiple families, kingdoms, and events that may be difficult to track and remember. And since the many details of the worlds of fairies and goblins are not always properly explained in books that function as sequels or prequels of original novels, it might feel even harder to figure out where exactly to begin. If you’re looking for how to get into new fictional worlds in a way that highlights the best of the fantasy genre but is still accessible, these best fantasy books are the best places to start.

Read more
8 essential John Steinbeck books everyone should read
John Steinbeck penned some of America's literary masterpieces, here are our top eight.
best john steinbeck books our essential reading list ranked

When you think of and envision the classic American novelists, there are certainly those who stick out with works that have stood the test of time. One such individual is none other than John Steinbeck. Few writers have championed the poor and downtrodden with the passion and commitment as Steinbeck. Whether one looks to his masterpieces, such as The Grapes of Wrath or East of Eden; his numerous novels and novellas; or his broad number of nonfiction accounts, the author never failed to chronicle the plight of the poor, thereby changing refined society's perception of what may have only been a caricature and brought it to life.

Born in Salinas, Calif., around the turn of the 20th century, much of Steinbeck's work was based in that area as it went through rapid change. Other great writers may have passed through, but he froze its culture in amber, defining its unique community for many before it changed forever. Sure, Steinbeck sold a hell of a lot of books, and he was recognized in his lifetime by the glittery institutions of the age — the National Book Award, the Pulitzer, and the Nobel Prize for Literature, to name a few.

Read more
The 30 best biographies to add to your reading list
Some stories involve incredible, larger-than-life characters. These are the best biographies ever written.

Writing a great biography is no easy task. The author is charged with capturing some of the most iconic and influential people on the planet, folks that often have larger than life personas. To capture that in words is a genuine challenge that the best biographers relish.

The very best biographies don't just hold a mirror up to these remarkable characters. Instead, they show us a different side of them, or just how a certain approach of philosophy fueled their game-changing ways. Biographies inform, for certain, but they entertain and inspire to no end as well.

Read more