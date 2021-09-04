  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tempur-Pedic Labor Day Sale 2021: Save up to $700 on Mattresses

By

Labor Day is almost here which means more steals and deals headed your way, across a bevy of product categories. One of the more promising sales will net you some new and comfortable bedding. Tempur-Pedic is hosting a massive 2021 Labor Day mattress sale, which includes some excellent deals on its adjustable or temperature-controlled beds. You might have seen quite a few Labor Day mattress sales making the rounds, but these Tempur-Pedic deals, well, just take a look!

Depending on what Tempur-Pedic mattress you choose, you can save up to $700. For example, the Tempur-Adapt Mattress with Legendary Pressure Relief is $2,100 on sale, normally $2,300, so you’re saving $200 there. Comparatively, the Tempur-Breeze Mattress with an 8-Degree LuxeBreeze Cooler is $4,800, normally $5,300, so you’re getting $500 off. You can take a look at the full sale below, or read on for more details about the best deals!

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Legendary Pressure Relief (Adapt) — $2,100, was $2,300

Tempur-Pedic Adapt Mattress in a bedroom.

Tempur-Pedic beds come in three tiers, Adapt, ProAdapt, and LuxeAdapt. This one fits in the Adapt category, which means it adjusts to your body weight, shape, and temperature, to create a more comfortable sleep environment. It has an 11-inch profile. The Legendary Pressure Relief system offers motion cancellation, a soft, adaptive material, and a cool-to-touch sensation. It uses the original Tempur design, which was actually invented and optimized by NASA scientists. It’s just the mattress, but you can pair it with other Tempur-Pedic add-ons, like the Ergo Smart Base. Normally $2,300, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $2,100, which is $200 off. Many of the other sizes are on sale too, including California King. They’re available in medium and medium-hybrid feels.

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Advanced Pressure Relief (ProAdapt) — $3,000, was $3,200

Tempur Pedic ProAdapt Mattress set up in bedroom.

Within the second tier is ProAdapt, which is where this mattress belongs. It features advanced pressure-relieving power with unique points that absorb body force, creating a more comfortable and stress-free sleep. Its 12-inch profile is protected by a washable cover, which is easy to keep clean. Super motion cancellation ensures that regardless of what’s happening, your place in the bed remains stable and cozy. That’s thanks to a more efficient design and 20% more Tempur in this model. Normally $3,200, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $3,000, which is $200 off. There are other sizes on sale too, some smaller and others bigger — from Twin up to a Split California King. They come in soft, medium-hybrid, medium, and firm feels.

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Ultimate Pressure Relief (LuxeAdapt) — $3,800, was $4,000

Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt Mattress in a bedroom.

The LuxeAdapt mattresses are the highest tier in the Adapt series, offering the best of the best design specifications and features. These mattresses come with a 13-inch profile, a washable cover, and have the most contour conforming surface. Staple features include advanced pressure relief, full-motion cancellation, and a cool-to-touch surface. LuxeAdapt beds have 40% more Tempur so they’re quite a bit thicker than the lower tiers. Usually $4,000, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $3,800, which is $200 off. Most sizes are on sale if you want a larger or smaller mattress. They’re available in soft and firm feels, which you can choose before adding the bed to your cart.

Tempur-Breeze Queen Mattress with 8-Degree Cooler (LuxeBreeze) — $4,800, was $5,300

Tempur-Pedic Breeze Mattress in a bedroom.

One of the more unique mattresses in the bunch, The TempurBreeze series is designed to provide thermal bonuses during sleep. The 8-Degree Cooler, as the name implies, is meant to keep the surface of the mattress feeling about 8 degrees cooler than comparable beds when you lay on it. It’s perfect for people that have trouble sleeping in heat and humidity, or who just want a cooler sleeping surface. Rather than the original Tempur material, LuxeBreeze uses a special ventilated Tempur-APR support layer with excellent ventilation and pressure relief. What would normally be $5,300, is just $4,800 for the Queen size during the Labor Day sale, which is $500 off. These mattresses come in firm and soft feels. Moreover, several sizes are on sale including Twin Long, King, Split King, California King, and California Split King.

More Mattress Deals Available Now

Curious what else is on sale right now? We rounded up all of the noteworthy mattress sales that are currently live. You can check those out below.

Leesa Sale: Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows

Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Original Mattress, Queen

$949 $1,099
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$986 $1,095
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Layla Hybrid Mattress

from $1,099 + two pillows
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it.
Buy at Layla Sleep

T&N Original Mattress

$591 $695
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling.
Buy at Tuft & Needle

Editors' Recommendations

Is There a Disney+ Free Trial? What You Need to Know

disney plus free trial

Early Labor Day Mattress Sales: Best Deals You Can Shop Today

Tempur Pedic ProAdapt Mattress set up in bedroom.

Bugatti Solidifies Its Spot as Hypercar King With Track-Only Bolide

Bugatti Bolide Concept in garage.

How to Bake Chicken Pot Pie, a Comfort Food Favorite

Chicken Pot Pie by Chef Anand Sastry of Main Street Tavern

Our Place Follows Its Always Pan With the Perfect Pot, a Kitchen Essential

A blue Perfect Pot emerging from the oven.

The 5 Best Tea Subscription Boxes to Buy Now

Tea cups

The 10 Coolest Lighters to Keep on Hand in 2021

best lighters 2021

The 6 Best Rated SUVs For 2021

2021 Genesis GV80

‘Rick and Morty’ Goes Live (and Meta) with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell

Christopher Lloyd as Rick (left) and Jaeden Martell (right) as Morty.

The 51 Best Gifts for Men in 2021 and Beyond

best gifts for men yeti backpacks

The 9 Best Tents for All Outdoor Excursions, From Backpacking to Group Camping

A first-person view of a man relaxing in a tent on a hill.

13 Refreshing Labor Day Cocktail Recipes to Salute the End of Summer

Summer Sunset

Best Cooling Mattress for 2021

A person sitting on a Serta Arctic Mattress.