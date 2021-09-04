The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Labor Day is almost here which means more steals and deals headed your way, across a bevy of product categories. One of the more promising sales will net you some new and comfortable bedding. Tempur-Pedic is hosting a massive 2021 Labor Day mattress sale, which includes some excellent deals on its adjustable or temperature-controlled beds. You might have seen quite a few Labor Day mattress sales making the rounds, but these Tempur-Pedic deals, well, just take a look!

Depending on what Tempur-Pedic mattress you choose, you can save up to $700. For example, the Tempur-Adapt Mattress with Legendary Pressure Relief is $2,100 on sale, normally $2,300, so you’re saving $200 there. Comparatively, the Tempur-Breeze Mattress with an 8-Degree LuxeBreeze Cooler is $4,800, normally $5,300, so you’re getting $500 off. You can take a look at the full sale below, or read on for more details about the best deals!

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Legendary Pressure Relief (Adapt) — $2,100, was $2,300

Tempur-Pedic beds come in three tiers, Adapt, ProAdapt, and LuxeAdapt. This one fits in the Adapt category, which means it adjusts to your body weight, shape, and temperature, to create a more comfortable sleep environment. It has an 11-inch profile. The Legendary Pressure Relief system offers motion cancellation, a soft, adaptive material, and a cool-to-touch sensation. It uses the original Tempur design, which was actually invented and optimized by NASA scientists. It’s just the mattress, but you can pair it with other Tempur-Pedic add-ons, like the Ergo Smart Base. Normally $2,300, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $2,100, which is $200 off. Many of the other sizes are on sale too, including California King. They’re available in medium and medium-hybrid feels.

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Advanced Pressure Relief (ProAdapt) — $3,000, was $3,200

Within the second tier is ProAdapt, which is where this mattress belongs. It features advanced pressure-relieving power with unique points that absorb body force, creating a more comfortable and stress-free sleep. Its 12-inch profile is protected by a washable cover, which is easy to keep clean. Super motion cancellation ensures that regardless of what’s happening, your place in the bed remains stable and cozy. That’s thanks to a more efficient design and 20% more Tempur in this model. Normally $3,200, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $3,000, which is $200 off. There are other sizes on sale too, some smaller and others bigger — from Twin up to a Split California King. They come in soft, medium-hybrid, medium, and firm feels.

Tempur-Adapt Queen Mattress with Ultimate Pressure Relief (LuxeAdapt) — $3,800, was $4,000

The LuxeAdapt mattresses are the highest tier in the Adapt series, offering the best of the best design specifications and features. These mattresses come with a 13-inch profile, a washable cover, and have the most contour conforming surface. Staple features include advanced pressure relief, full-motion cancellation, and a cool-to-touch surface. LuxeAdapt beds have 40% more Tempur so they’re quite a bit thicker than the lower tiers. Usually $4,000, during the Labor Day sale the Queen size is $3,800, which is $200 off. Most sizes are on sale if you want a larger or smaller mattress. They’re available in soft and firm feels, which you can choose before adding the bed to your cart.

Tempur-Breeze Queen Mattress with 8-Degree Cooler (LuxeBreeze) — $4,800, was $5,300

One of the more unique mattresses in the bunch, The TempurBreeze series is designed to provide thermal bonuses during sleep. The 8-Degree Cooler, as the name implies, is meant to keep the surface of the mattress feeling about 8 degrees cooler than comparable beds when you lay on it. It’s perfect for people that have trouble sleeping in heat and humidity, or who just want a cooler sleeping surface. Rather than the original Tempur material, LuxeBreeze uses a special ventilated Tempur-APR support layer with excellent ventilation and pressure relief. What would normally be $5,300, is just $4,800 for the Queen size during the Labor Day sale, which is $500 off. These mattresses come in firm and soft feels. Moreover, several sizes are on sale including Twin Long, King, Split King, California King, and California Split King.

