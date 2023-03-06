 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Every ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ trailer in one place

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' is almost here and we have all of the trailers!

Shawn Laib
By

The DCEU has had a rough go of it as of late. Several of its most anticipated movies and projects have been underwhelming financially, causing cancellations and budget cuts. The first Gal Gadot Wonder Woman movie was a hit, but the sequel flopped. This caused the third movie in the franchise to be scrapped. Black Adam was deemed a box office failure after the Dwayne Johnson-vehicle only made about $390 million. This all means that Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam movie, has a lot of baggage surrounding it due to the disappointing reputation surrounding DC’s movies right now. After taking a look at the trailers for the film, it looks like the Zachary Levi hero-flick could be a way for the company to turn things around with one of the most exciting new movies coming out in 2023!

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1

This first trailer was released in July of 2022, about eight months before the release of the film on March 17. The trailer is shown through the perspective of adult Shazam talking about the events of the first movie with a pediatrician, a punchline that is delivered exquisitely halfway through the clip. The rest of the plot is left somewhat vague, although it appears there will be even more use of Shazam’s powers alongside his friends than in the first movie. Press kits and plot synopses online state that Shazam’s foster friend group will have to leverage their alter egos to fend off a deified threat from the outside. This isn’t a very creative plot, but rather a tried and true method to succeed in the superhero genre. Saving the world never gets old, right? I guess it all depends on the journey to get there.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 2

The final trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods shows a lot more of the trepidation that Billy Batson has about his obligations to save the world. He even asks that his powers as Shazam get taken away. In classic hero fashion, though, the final scenes of the trailer show the group taking their responsibilities head-on and bringing the fight to the gods. The film appears to have a great mix of humor and drama that is typical of Marvel, but not usually found in the DCEU. For those who hope to see these comics continue to be adapted for the screen, fans are going to want to see this film and show their support. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is in theaters on March 17.

Editors' Recommendations

Will Yu Yu Hakosho Be a Netflix Live-Action Anime Flop? History Says ‘Yes’
Ways the Show Can Avoid Joining Other Similar Flops
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
July 29, 2022
The title character, Yusuke Urameshi, in the anime series, Yu Yu Hakosho

News dropped recently that Netflix is signing on a new underworld detective. In the process, the streaming service will attempt again to nail the Triple Lindy — diving into a live-action version of an animated Japanese hit.

Few studios have pulled off the feat and many, including Netflix, have flopped in the process. This hasn’t stopped attempts to portray real-life, acted versions of popular anime and manga series, as this exciting news proves. Netflix announced the first Yu Yu Hakosho live-action series actor, Takumi Kitamura, who will play the lead character in Yu Yu Hakosho, Yusuke Urameshi.

Read more
‘Ms. Marvel’ – The MCU’s Biggest Hit on Disney Plus Yet
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
June 16, 2022
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

The original Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, gained superpowers when her DNA forged with Captain America’s in the 1970s. As a Pakistani-American, 2013’s Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, represents a very different side of the American experience. As such, her popularity launched her to become the first Muslim American to headline a Marvel comic book. And now, Khan’s got her own Disney+ show.

Rated now with a 96% critical rating on the Tomatometer (and 82% audience score), the show is the highest scoring entry to Disney’s MCU Universe, just edging out Loki. After two episodes, does Ms. Marvel live up to its hype? Let’s dig in to find out.

Read more
$2 Million Auction Estimate For Batman’s 1986 Dark Knight
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
June 2, 2022
the original cover for Book One of writer/artist Frank Miller's iconic 1986 series The Dark Knight Returns.

The economy might be hurting, but vintage comic book art is still booming. Case in point, Frank Miller’s black, shadowed image of Gotham’s protector is going to bring its owner a hell of a payday.

Offered for sale on June 16, New York's Heritage Auctions estimates a $2 million windfall for DC Comics’ super rare Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 original art cover. Poised to possibly break the record for the most expensive American comic cover ever sold, Miller's 1986 graphic novel redefined the depth, tone, and range of storytelling possibilities for the Bat, and, subsequently, the entire superhero genre. In the process, Miller’s deeper, more adult narrative paved for the comic cinematic universe that has taken over worldwide popular culture.

Read more