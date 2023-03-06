'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' is almost here and we have all of the trailers!

The DCEU has had a rough go of it as of late. Several of its most anticipated movies and projects have been underwhelming financially, causing cancellations and budget cuts. The first Gal Gadot Wonder Woman movie was a hit, but the sequel flopped. This caused the third movie in the franchise to be scrapped. Black Adam was deemed a box office failure after the Dwayne Johnson-vehicle only made about $390 million. This all means that Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam movie, has a lot of baggage surrounding it due to the disappointing reputation surrounding DC’s movies right now. After taking a look at the trailers for the film, it looks like the Zachary Levi hero-flick could be a way for the company to turn things around with one of the most exciting new movies coming out in 2023!

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1

This first trailer was released in July of 2022, about eight months before the release of the film on March 17. The trailer is shown through the perspective of adult Shazam talking about the events of the first movie with a pediatrician, a punchline that is delivered exquisitely halfway through the clip. The rest of the plot is left somewhat vague, although it appears there will be even more use of Shazam’s powers alongside his friends than in the first movie. Press kits and plot synopses online state that Shazam’s foster friend group will have to leverage their alter egos to fend off a deified threat from the outside. This isn’t a very creative plot, but rather a tried and true method to succeed in the superhero genre. Saving the world never gets old, right? I guess it all depends on the journey to get there.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 2

The final trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods shows a lot more of the trepidation that Billy Batson has about his obligations to save the world. He even asks that his powers as Shazam get taken away. In classic hero fashion, though, the final scenes of the trailer show the group taking their responsibilities head-on and bringing the fight to the gods. The film appears to have a great mix of humor and drama that is typical of Marvel, but not usually found in the DCEU. For those who hope to see these comics continue to be adapted for the screen, fans are going to want to see this film and show their support. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is in theaters on March 17.

