Saatva Mattress Presidents Day Sale 2022 — Save up to $450

The best Presidents Day sales are underway right now and that includes some sweet discounts on Saatva mattresses. Effectively, if you buy more, you save more. We thought we’d help you out by explaining just how the system works so you know just how much value for money Saatva Presidents Day sales are right now. There’s rarely been a better time to treat yourself to the best night’s sleep of your life. After all, Saatva offers high-quality mattresses with plenty of options to choose from.

Simply put, if you spend more than $1,000, you’re saving cash. If you spend between $1,000 and $1,999, you can take $200 off the price. Spend between $2,000 and $2,499, and you get $250 off. Alternatively, if you spend between $2,500 and $2,99, the saving is $300 off. The deals get even better if you’re spending more than $3,000. Spend $3,000 to $3,499 and $350 comes off the bill. Spend between $3,500 and $3,99 and the saving is $400. The best offer is if you spend over $4,000, you get $450 off. As we said, the more you spend, the better the savings, so it’s a great way to get more for less.

A supremely sweet deal for anyone looking for a new mattress, there’s a lot to love about Saatva even when there aren’t discounts going on. That’s because the Saatva Classic Mattress features in our look at the best cooling mattress while it also stands out as one of the best firm mattresses too. It’s an ideal choice for many people desperate to get a better night’s sleep quickly.

That’s just scratching the surface with what Saatva offers too. There’s also its Loom & Leaf model which provides you with ultra-premium memory foam, along with its Latex Hybrid model and its Solaria Customizable model too. There’s something for everyone here and while the discounts are high, it’s well worth checking out how you can save up to $450 on a new mattress.

Be quick though — the sale only lasts for Presidents Day. That means when midnight hits, the offer ends. You really won’t want to miss out on a great deal like this. It’s well worth investing in a good night’s sleep and this is your ideal opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations