Forget Way Day: Overstock is Having its Own Household Sale Today

While the Way Day deals out there might seem like the main sales event to focus on right now, there’s also an opportunity to save big courtesy of Overstock’s 48-hour flash sale that began today. If you’re looking to spruce up your home and Way Day isn’t quite doing it for you, Overstock should have something that’s ideal.

Right now, you can save a lot on plenty of different products for your home. For instance, you can buy outdoor patio rugs from only $15 with an extra 20% off select garden and patio furniture meaning you could pick up a 4-piece outdoor Acacia sofa set from just $550. Some patio furniture sets begin from only $250.

Alongside that are discounts on indoor furniture like an accent table from just $49. Supplement it with a beautiful mid-century fabric loveseat from just $295 to truly revitalize how your living space looks. Dining room furniture and bedding is also extensively catered for so there’s something for everyone here, right down to desks and chairs for if your working from home setup needs an update after the last year.

If your budget is pretty tight, you can still enjoy the Overstock flash sale too, thanks to items such as window treatments starting from $15 and sheets and pillowcases available from just $19. It’s these little things that soon add up and make your living space a little brighter and more pleasant than before without breaking the bank.

Of course, if you do want to splash out, this is the time to do it with some huge discounts meaning you can kit out a whole room entirely differently to before for far less than you ordinarily would need to pay. That’s how deep the price cuts are.

Whatever you’re looking for, Overstock has some truly great offers and all items offer free shipping so you won’t have to worry about any additional costs. It’s worth checking them out as soon as possible as stock is sure to be strictly limited. The flash sale only lasts 48 hours so you don’t have much time to see what’s available. Get in there now for the best prices.

