Our Oscar Predictions for 2022: Winners in All Categories

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Power of the Dog is likely to win here on the strength of its overall status as the frontrunner, although Dune could certainly sneak in because of the scope of its technical achievements.

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cruella has the flashiest costumes of the bunch, so it feels like a pretty solid winner here in spite of strong sci-fi costuming in Dune, and the glorious color of everything in West Side Story.

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

A great group of nominees, but we expect Power of the Dog to win here in part thanks to its strength at the Oscars generally. It also happens to be one of the year’s best-looking movies.

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Tick, Tick … Boom! won a major pre-cursor here, so we’re betting on an upset that will have live prognosticators a little alarmed. This may also be their only chance to award a film that the Academy seemed to like quite a bit.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

This one could go a number of different ways, but Tammy Faye has the benefit of a real-life comparison and some over-the-top looks, so we’re giving it the edge.

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Dune seems like a runaway favorite in a number of technical categories, but perhaps none more than sound, where its design is both impressive and incredibly noticeable.