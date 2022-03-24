10 Oscar-Nominated Movies and Where to Watch Them

Everyone’s opinion on the 10 best movies of the year is going to be different, and the Oscars have the impossible task of providing their list to an enormous audience when they announce their best picture lineup. This year’s nominees encompass a diverse array of genres and filmmaking styles, and everyone may not agree on whether each of them deserved a spot on the list.
Ultimately, though, the best picture nominees are a solid representation of what has happened over the past year at the movies. There are titles from services like Netflix and Apple TV+, but others that played in movie theaters before finding a second home on streaming. Now, as the Oscars approach, many people are looking to catch up on the titles that were nominated this year. Thankfully, that won’t be as difficult as it might have been in years past.
Belfast (2021)
CODA (2021)
Don't Look Up (2021)
Drive My Car (2021)
Dune (2021)
King Richard (2021)
Licorice Pizza (2021)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
The Power of the Dog (2021)
West Side Story (2021)
