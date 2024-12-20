 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Netflix will host the next two Women’s World Cups

This is the first time that FIFA has disentangled the broadcasting rights to the men's and women's tournaments.

By
Megan Rapinoe USA v Netherlands 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Finals soccer
Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to streaming. ESPN is reporting that Netflix and FIFA have agreed on a deal that will give Netflix the United States broadcasting rights for the next two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

The 2027 tournament is set to take place in Brazil, and no host country has been named for 2031, but the U.S. is expected to place a bid. This represents the first time that FIFA has unbundled the broadcasting rights to the women’s tournament from the men’s tournament. Fox has broadcasting rights to the men’s tournament through 2026.

Recommended Videos

“This is a landmark moment for sports media rights,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football.”

Related

No dollar amount was given for the deal, although reports suggest that the women’s tournament has struggled to find high-dollar bidders.

In the past, FIFA tournaments have been broadcast on free-to-access channels designed to maximize their audience. Now, you’ll need a Netflix subscription to access the games.

As has been the case for previous editions of the tournament, the 2027 tournament will take place over the course of a month in the summer of 2027. It will include 32 teams and consiste of 64 games that combine group play and a bracketed tournament. The U.S. women’s team has been dominant during previous iterations of the tournament, but faltered in 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
‘The White Lotus’ gets a season 3 trailer and release date
The show will follow a group of guests at an exlusive Thailand resort over the course of a week
The cast of The White Lotus season 3

Get ready to take another trip. The White Lotus has debuted a new trailer for its third season and also offered up a release date. The new season will premiere on Feb. 16, and the trailer gives us our first glimpse at the group of guests who will be staying at a resort in Thailand.

According to the logline for the upcoming season, the show's third season follows a group of tourists at a high-end Thai resort over the course of a single week. If the template from previous seasons continues, the show will also include at least one dead body.

Read more
Shows like Stranger Things to binge while waiting for season 5
It's been over two years since Stranger Things 4. These shows will fill that void
Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a hard series to emulate because it combines so many different genres and storytelling components into one special package. The Netflix series started out as a nostalgic tribute to 1980s science fiction as the fictional town of Hawkins becomes the center of mystery and intrigue and the home of an alternate dimension. Future seasons have added romance, horror, adventure, and comedy elements. When you take into account every element of Stranger Things, you get a show that has been taken from dozens of others and inspired future programs.

We've already had to wait over two years since the last season of the show (which had waited three years between seasons three and four.) The long hiatuses the show indulges in asks for a lot of patience from fans. We have you covered, though. If you love Stranger Things, you can count on these similar shows to at least bide the time until the show's fifth and final season arrives sometime in 2025. These are the shows like Stranger Things you'll love.

Read more
The best ’70s movies: Stream these must-see classics that defined the decade
Star Wars isn't the only big hit to remember from the 70s
Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Chinatown.

The 1970s are often romanticized in American pop culture for good reason. Video games started blooming for the masses, rock and disco music was all the rage, with some of the best artists of all time dominating the charts, and Hollywood ushered in a novel era of storytelling and superstars. Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, and Robert De Niro are just a few of the iconic names that made this decade one of cinema's finest yet.

It's hard to believe that this incredible period is 50 years in the rearview mirror now. Even with several new generations of filmmakers creating novel series and building on older techniques since then, the 1970s represent a legendary pinnacle for genres like the mobster film and science fiction movies. Without the special effects of today, these films from the past were forced to hone in on the essence of their story with great writing and crafty direction behind the camera. These are the best 70s movies to relive over again on streaming.

Read more