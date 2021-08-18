  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Mr. Coffee and Nespresso Espresso Machine Deals Are Too Good to Miss

By

When it comes to coffee makers and machines, you have a lot of options. You could go with something like one of the best Keurig deals, for a single-serve K-cup style machine. Or, you could check out some of the best Espresso maker deals for specialized beverages.

You can also go with one of the coffee makers that Walmart has on sale right now, for great prices. First up is the Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $92, which is nearly $40 off. Alternatively, there’s the Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, which includes an Aeroccino Milk Frother, for $175, which is $75 off. You can read more about those deals and machines below!

Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso & Cappuccino Maker — $92, was $130

Mr. Coffee 2-Shot Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker stainless with glass mugs.

As long as you’re not looking for one of the best cold brew makers, then this Mr. Coffee machine has you covered. You can make piping hot gourmet coffee drinks with the touch of a button, including espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes. It has a 15-bar pump system, with a frothing arm for cappuccinos and lattes. The 40-ounce removable water reservoir is easy to fill and clean. What’s more, it can brew up to two single-shot drinks simultaneously — so it’s perfect for couples or entertaining guests. The removable and washable drip tray is also easy to clean, and there’s a coffee scoop included for more precise measuring. Walmart is offering the Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $92 with free two-day delivery. Normally $130, you’re saving nearly $40 on that deal!

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine — $175, was $250

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle on white bg

Breville’s Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is one fancy machine without a ridiculous price tag, especially thanks to Walmart’s current sale. It’s a single-serve machine that can make large and small coffees — your choice. It has an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate a variety of mug sizes, including travel mugs. The motorized brew head, automatic capsule injection, and Centrifusion technology make brewing easy, and also produce delicious drinks! This model comes with a 60-ounce removable water tank, as well as an Aeroccino Milk Frother for lattes and beyond. Normally $250, Walmart is letting you have this Nespresso for $175 with free shipping and delivery. That deal saves you $75! It’s java time, people!

More Coffee Makers Deals Available Now

Want to see what other coffee machines are on sale? We rounded up all of the best coffee maker deals that are live, right now. You can peruse all of those below.

ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Cheap KitchenAid Mixer Deals for August 2021

kitchenaid mixer deals august 2021 stand on counter

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Available Now

best face masks available now maskscomposite 200409 2

The Best Cheap Lego Deals for August 2021

Two kids playing with LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive kit.

The 10 Best Teeth Whitening Products For Pearly Whites

The Best Cheap Golf Ball Deals For August 2021

best golf ball deals august 2021 callaway diablo tour

Echelon Smart Mirrors Get a $500 Discount Today at Best Buy

Echelon Reflect smart mirror in use after workout.

The Best Cheap Golf Club Deals For August 2021

Golf clubs in a bag.

This Massive Air Fryer Is So Cheap Today It Might Be a Mistake

Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with prepared foods on the counter.

The 7 Best Diets for Men To Look and Feel Their Best

Best diets for men include many vegetables.

The Absolute Best Cheap Tequilas Under $20

Hornitos bottle of tequila next to two margarita drinks and limes.

Nashville Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

nashville tennessee travel guide city

The 8 Best Road Bikes That Go the Distance

best road bikes 2021

12 True Crime Podcasts to Obsess Over in 2021

headphone laptop podcast