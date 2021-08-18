The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to coffee makers and machines, you have a lot of options. You could go with something like one of the best Keurig deals, for a single-serve K-cup style machine. Or, you could check out some of the best Espresso maker deals for specialized beverages.

You can also go with one of the coffee makers that Walmart has on sale right now, for great prices. First up is the Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $92, which is nearly $40 off. Alternatively, there’s the Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, which includes an Aeroccino Milk Frother, for $175, which is $75 off. You can read more about those deals and machines below!

Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso & Cappuccino Maker — $92, was $130

As long as you’re not looking for one of the best cold brew makers, then this Mr. Coffee machine has you covered. You can make piping hot gourmet coffee drinks with the touch of a button, including espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes. It has a 15-bar pump system, with a frothing arm for cappuccinos and lattes. The 40-ounce removable water reservoir is easy to fill and clean. What’s more, it can brew up to two single-shot drinks simultaneously — so it’s perfect for couples or entertaining guests. The removable and washable drip tray is also easy to clean, and there’s a coffee scoop included for more precise measuring. Walmart is offering the Mr. Coffee 2 Shot Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $92 with free two-day delivery. Normally $130, you’re saving nearly $40 on that deal!

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine — $175, was $250

Breville’s Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is one fancy machine without a ridiculous price tag, especially thanks to Walmart’s current sale. It’s a single-serve machine that can make large and small coffees — your choice. It has an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate a variety of mug sizes, including travel mugs. The motorized brew head, automatic capsule injection, and Centrifusion technology make brewing easy, and also produce delicious drinks! This model comes with a 60-ounce removable water tank, as well as an Aeroccino Milk Frother for lattes and beyond. Normally $250, Walmart is letting you have this Nespresso for $175 with free shipping and delivery. That deal saves you $75! It’s java time, people!

