Max is following Netflix’s lead and cracking down on password sharing

If you’ve been sharing your Max account with someone else, Max is trying to make your life harder. Variety is reporting that Max just added an Extra Member Add-On feature in the U.S., priced at $7.99/month. This lets the primary account holder share their account with someone outside of their household. These additional members will be able to create a separate account that is linked to the primary subscriber.

Warner Bros. Discovery had previously said that they plan to notify users about new restrictions on sharing accounts outside of their primary household. This move by Max follows similar efforts by Netflix and Disney+, and are obviously designed to generate additional revenue from users who are currently sharing accounts across households.

Max Extra Members will have a separate login with its own profile, and you will be able to use it from a single device at a time. The account costs $7.99/month regardless of what tier of subscription the main account has, and you’re limited to a single add-on per account. You can also transfer the watch history from an existing account to a new owner.

“Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros Discovery. “These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add-on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max.”