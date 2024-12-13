A ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival is coming with many of the stars returning

Revivals feel almost inevitable now. Variety is reporting that Malcolm in the Middle is the latest series to be revived, this time at Disney+ with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek all set to return. The streamer has ordered four new episodes of the sitcom, with no premiere date announced yet. According to the official logline for the series: “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

This revival comes from Linwood Boomer, who also created the original show. The show originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 and starred Muniz, Cranston, Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson. It followed a chaotic family, and starred Muniz as Malcolm, one of the children in that family.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

The show was both beloved and critically acclaimed when it first aired. As has been the case with so many revivals, though, the question is whether this new show can recapture the magic that made the original feel so special.