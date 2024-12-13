 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival is coming with many of the stars returning

The original series ran for six years and was beloved by both critics and audiences.

By
The cast of Malcolm in the Middle
Fox

Revivals feel almost inevitable now. Variety is reporting that Malcolm in the Middle is the latest series to be revived, this time at Disney+ with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek all set to return. The streamer has ordered four new episodes of the sitcom, with no premiere date announced yet. According to the official logline for the series: “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

This revival comes from Linwood Boomer, who also created the original show. The show originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 and starred Muniz, Cranston, Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson. It followed a chaotic family, and starred Muniz as Malcolm, one of the children in that family.

Recommended Videos

Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Related

The show was both beloved and critically acclaimed when it first aired. As has been the case with so many revivals, though, the question is whether this new show can recapture the magic that made the original feel so special.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 20 best cigar gifts for the cigar enthusiasts in your life
Best cigar gifts under a Christmass tree with Montecristos

When it comes to buying someone you know one of the best cigar gifts, the experience is a lot like tech, believe it or not. Cigars are part of a huge industry and there are so many different kinds, you really have to know your stuff to recommend anything. Not to mention, there are a lot of ways it can go wrong, especially if you want your recipient to enjoy your gift. In case you didn't catch it yet, I recommended against buying a box of cigars as a gift this year. Can you do it? Absolutely. But if you buy someone a box of ten to twenty cigars and they don't like the brand, the label, or just the blend, that's a lot that could go to waste. You never want to miss your mark with a gift, at least I sure don't.

Instead, it makes more sense to go with something varied, like a bundle, sampler pack, or any number of accessories. To make the selection process a lot simpler I've put together a list of the best cigar gifts that any cigar-lover would be happy to receive. Even if you don't choose something from this list directly, you'll have a much better idea of what goes into a great cigar gift. That gives you enough information to choose your own.

Read more
Amazon has the AncestryDNA Genetic Kit for just $39 right now
An AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit on a white background.

Wondering if now is the time to do a DNA test? It’s the ideal gift and right now, you can buy the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit for just $39 at Amazon. It normally costs $119 so you’re saving a huge $80 off the regular price aka enjoying a 67% discount. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about yourself or as a gift for someone this holiday season. Here’s how it works.

Why you should buy the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit
Considered to be one of the best consumer DNA tests around, the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit allows you to discover your origins from over 2,600 global regions, breaking the uniqueness that is you down to percentages so you know everything about your genetic origins. It pieces together all your connections to living relatives who have also signed up.

Read more
The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo
The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes
first trailer 28 years later aaron taylor johnson in

It's been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie's cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we've got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the "rage virus."

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, the movie's official synopsis says: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Read more