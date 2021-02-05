Leesa Mattress Discounted for Presidents Day — SAVE $180

When it comes to great Presidents Day mattress sales, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of all the best deals. We’re also highlighting the discounts going on at Leesa with some fantastic savings to be enjoyed on the Leesa Original Mattress range. With mattresses of many different sizes available, Leesa is a surefire hit for those looking for a great mattress for less this Presidents Day.

Right now, there are big discounts going on for Leesa Original Mattresses. You can purchase a Twin mattress for just $594, reduced from $699, or you can go all the way up to a King-sized mattress for just $1,019, reduced from $1,199.

With great discounts across the board on Leesa Mattresses, this is a great time to upgrade your sleeping situation and enjoy a comfier environment every night. Be quick though. These offers are strictly time-limited so you’ll want to snap one up sooner rather than later.

Leesa prides itself on exceptional Leesa Original Mattresses. All the mattresses are made with premium foams that are ideal for cooling, contouring, and relieving pressure however you sleep. For you, that means a more comfortable night’s sleep and a more supportive night for your body as it rests overnight. As Leesa describes it, its mattresses offer the comfort and support you need with the hug and bounce you want from a mattress. After all, sleep and a comfortable environment are vital for your body and brain to rest adequately overnight.

Each Leesa Original Mattress has a top layer of breathable foam that means you’ll sleep cool but comfortably, with a memory foam layer underneath that perfectly contours to your body, thereby relieving back, hip, and shoulder pressure. These layers are backed up by signature core support in the form of a foam base layer that provides support and durability, no matter what your body type or sleeping position is.

The firm offers a risk-free 100-night trial along with free shipping and easy returns in the unlikely event you’re not impressed. There’s also a 10-year limited warranty to make things easier in case something goes wrong. For every 10 Leesa mattresses sold, one bed is donated to a child in need, too, so you know you’re doing something good for the vulnerable.

