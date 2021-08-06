The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re getting ready to head off to college, you’re going to want to make sure you have a coffee machine in your dorm or apartment. Hitting up Starbucks every day is going to get real expensive real fast. The obvious go-tos for cheap coffee makers mean checking out the best Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals. Heck, while you’re at it, you might want to fully outfit your dorm and check out some of the best Instant Pot deals for cooking, and maybe even refrigerator deals for a mini-fridge option.

Amazon has the perfect coffee maker on sale right now for student dorms, apartments, and small living spaces. It’s called the Keurig K-Mini, and it’s a single-serve K-Cup or pod-based brewing machine that makes up to three different cup sizes of coffee. Amazon is offering it for $30 off right now, at $80 total with free Prime shipping and free returns. You can grab it in either the black or white models for that price, your choice.

If you’re not looking for one of the more eccentric ways to get your coffee fix, and you don’t have a lot of space to work with, the Keurig K-Mini is the perfect option. It’s a relatively small and portable single-serve coffee maker that utilizes K-Cups or pod-based coffee add-ons. It’s less than 5 inches wide and will fit neatly on a countertop, kitchenette, table, or even small desk. The multi-cup reservoir holds enough water for up to 4 cups in an 8-ounce size — 46 ounces total.

The machine offers three cup sizes, including 8 ounces, 10 ounces, and 12 ounces, all at the push of a button. Your delicious, hot coffee is brewed in minutes and ready to drink nearly right away. The removable drip tray comes out so you can fit a travel mug if you want to fill one of those instead. You can also use a K-Cup universal coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee, but you’ll have to get that attachment separately.

Normally $110, Amazon has slashed $30 off the price of the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker in the all-black and all-white models. You can have it shipped for $80, with free Prime shipping and free returns. It really is the perfect brewing machine for dorms and small living spaces. Don’t waste time if you need coffee in your life because we have no idea how long this deal is going to be available. You’ll be super happy you grabbed one after your first long night of studying — and every study night after that!

