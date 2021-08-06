  1. Culture
Forget Starbucks: Brew Coffee in Your Dorm Room With This Keurig — Now on Sale

By
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker being filled with water and mugs nearby.

If you’re getting ready to head off to college, you’re going to want to make sure you have a coffee machine in your dorm or apartment. Hitting up Starbucks every day is going to get real expensive real fast. The obvious go-tos for cheap coffee makers mean checking out the best Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals. Heck, while you’re at it, you might want to fully outfit your dorm and check out some of the best Instant Pot deals for cooking, and maybe even refrigerator deals for a mini-fridge option.

Amazon has the perfect coffee maker on sale right now for student dorms, apartments, and small living spaces. It’s called the Keurig K-Mini, and it’s a single-serve K-Cup or pod-based brewing machine that makes up to three different cup sizes of coffee. Amazon is offering it for $30 off right now, at $80 total with free Prime shipping and free returns. You can grab it in either the black or white models for that price, your choice.

If you’re not looking for one of the more eccentric ways to get your coffee fix, and you don’t have a lot of space to work with, the Keurig K-Mini is the perfect option. It’s a relatively small and portable single-serve coffee maker that utilizes K-Cups or pod-based coffee add-ons. It’s less than 5 inches wide and will fit neatly on a countertop, kitchenette, table, or even small desk. The multi-cup reservoir holds enough water for up to 4 cups in an 8-ounce size — 46 ounces total.

The machine offers three cup sizes, including 8 ounces, 10 ounces, and 12 ounces, all at the push of a button. Your delicious, hot coffee is brewed in minutes and ready to drink nearly right away. The removable drip tray comes out so you can fit a travel mug if you want to fill one of those instead. You can also use a K-Cup universal coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee, but you’ll  have to get that attachment separately.

Normally $110, Amazon has slashed $30 off the price of the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker in the all-black and all-white models. You can have it shipped for $80, with free Prime shipping and free returns. It really is the perfect brewing machine for dorms and small living spaces. Don’t waste time if you need coffee in your life because we have no idea how long this deal is going to be available. You’ll be super happy you grabbed one after your first long night of studying — and every study night after that!

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Not sold on the Keurig K-Mini and want to see what else is out there? We rounded up the best coffee maker deals that are available right now. You can check those out below.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

