  1. Culture
You Won’t Believe How Cheap Keurig Coffee Makers Are at Best Buy Today

By

If you’re the type of person who can’t function without a hot cup of joe in the morning, you should definitely keep a bean on the latest Keurig deals and Nespresso deals. They are some of the most versatile coffee machines unless you want something more specialized, like an Americano or espresso. For the latter, you’ll want to check out some of the espresso machine deals that are live.

If you’re in a small living space or don’t drink a lot of coffee, then Best Buy is hosting an awesome sale on single-serve Keurig coffee makers. Starting with the Keurig K-Select, it’s $30 off or $100 with free shipping in several colors. Then there’s the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $51 off or $129 with free shipping. You can read more about those brewers and deals below!

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker — $100, Was $130

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Maker with standard mug and brewed coffee.

For compact brewers, it doesn’t get much better than the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Maker. It uses K-Cups or pods to brew the perfect mug of coffee in just about any flavor or brew mash-up you can imagine. The K-Select allows you to program the coffee size you want, choosing from small, medium, large, and extra-large cup sizes — the latter is perfect for travel mugs. The removable water tank is easy to fill and easy to clean. Moreover, the K-Select comes in a wide variety of colors to match your kitchen or home decor, including matte black, light blue (Oasis), navy, red, all-white, and more. Normally $130, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $100, which is $30 off. That deal includes free shipping or free in-store pickup at a location nearby.

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve K-Cup Brewer — $129, Was $180

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Maker side view with coffee grounds.

The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both worlds because you can brew up to 12 cups of coffee at a time in a full-size pot — or brew just a single mug. You can use K-Cups or pods, as well as filtered tea or coffee. The glass carafe collects the brewed coffee and keeps it warm. As for a single cup, there’s are presets to choose your mug size and also an option to pause brewing if need be. The removable water tank is easy to clean and fill and detaches or reattaches quickly. A removable drip tray makes it easy to slide bigger mugs or cups inside. Usually $180, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer for $129 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That’s $51 off the full price.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Not fond of Keurig? No problem! We rounded up the best coffee maker and smart home deals available now. You can check those out below.

ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

