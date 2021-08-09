The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re the type of person who can’t function without a hot cup of joe in the morning, you should definitely keep a bean on the latest Keurig deals and Nespresso deals. They are some of the most versatile coffee machines unless you want something more specialized, like an Americano or espresso. For the latter, you’ll want to check out some of the espresso machine deals that are live.

If you’re in a small living space or don’t drink a lot of coffee, then Best Buy is hosting an awesome sale on single-serve Keurig coffee makers. Starting with the Keurig K-Select, it’s $30 off or $100 with free shipping in several colors. Then there’s the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $51 off or $129 with free shipping. You can read more about those brewers and deals below!

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker — $100, Was $130

For compact brewers, it doesn’t get much better than the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Maker. It uses K-Cups or pods to brew the perfect mug of coffee in just about any flavor or brew mash-up you can imagine. The K-Select allows you to program the coffee size you want, choosing from small, medium, large, and extra-large cup sizes — the latter is perfect for travel mugs. The removable water tank is easy to fill and easy to clean. Moreover, the K-Select comes in a wide variety of colors to match your kitchen or home decor, including matte black, light blue (Oasis), navy, red, all-white, and more. Normally $130, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $100, which is $30 off. That deal includes free shipping or free in-store pickup at a location nearby.

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve K-Cup Brewer — $129, Was $180

The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both worlds because you can brew up to 12 cups of coffee at a time in a full-size pot — or brew just a single mug. You can use K-Cups or pods, as well as filtered tea or coffee. The glass carafe collects the brewed coffee and keeps it warm. As for a single cup, there’s are presets to choose your mug size and also an option to pause brewing if need be. The removable water tank is easy to clean and fill and detaches or reattaches quickly. A removable drip tray makes it easy to slide bigger mugs or cups inside. Usually $180, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer for $129 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That’s $51 off the full price.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Not fond of Keurig? No problem! We rounded up the best coffee maker and smart home deals available now. You can check those out below.

Editors' Recommendations