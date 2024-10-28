 Skip to main content
Jon Stewart and ‘The Daily Show’ will both be back in 2025

His role on the show will continue past the end of the 2024 election.

By
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show.
Comedy Central

When it was first announced that Jon Stewart would be returning to The Daily Show, the timing seemed to make sense. 2024 would see a consequential election, and Stewart’s other ventures hd not been as successful as he might have wanted. Now, though, Stewart appears to be making his return to The Daily Show at least a little bit more permanent.

Variety is reporting that Stewart is set to return to the show as a part-time host in 2025, and will also continue to serve as an executive producer on the series. Stewart has been hosting the Monday night episodes of the series, with a variety of news correspondents for the show filling in on other nights of the week.

“I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at ‘The Daily Show’ and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…,” Stewart said in a statement.

The obvious time for Stewart to step away from the show would be after the 2024 election, but depending on the outcome, there could be plenty of additional material for him to tackle. It’s unclear whether the show will continue beyond Stewart once he leaves it behind. When he was asked about continuing to host the show at the Emmy Awards in September, he said he’d be open to the idea: “Well, my feeling is this election will never end. So why would I? How could I leave? I won’t be allowed to leave until the election, until we’re all ground to some sort of calcified nubs. … We’re looking forward to it being awful.”

