Everything we know about Joker Folie a Deux

Following the original Joker’s enormous success and Oscar victories, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are reuniting for Joker: Folie a Deux. The movie promises to follow up on the events of the original film, which starred Phoenix as a troubled man who works as a clown and eventually commits heinous acts of violence because of, at least in the movie’s telling, the way the world treats him.

Now that Folie a Deux is on the horizon, there’s still plenty we don’t know about this sequel. Here’s everything we do know, though:

What is the release date for Joker: Folie a Deux?

Folie a Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, around the same time the first movie premiered. This release date likely isn’t a shock to anyone who follows awards season, as it suggests that Warner Bros. is planning to position this sequel for awards. Whether the movie will merit them remains to be seen, but the first movie performed quite well at the Oscars and even won a couple of awards.

Who is in the cast for Joker: Folie a Deux?

Phoenix is set to return for Folie a Deux, and he’s going to be joined by Lady Gaga, who is set to play Harley Quinn in the film. Gaga’s casting has received the lion’s share of the attention, and with good reason, as she’s playing a significant role and has still only been in a few movies. The movie will also star Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from the first installment as Stephanie, Arthur’s unrequited love interest.

The movie also adds a new roster of actors, including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey, who all have roles in the film that have yet to be disclosed.

What is the plot for Joker: Folie a Deux?

Details about the plot of Folie a Deux remain largely under wraps, but the big news about the sequel, in addition to the fact that it will star Lady Gaga, is that it will also be a musical. While the first film certainly had musical moments, Folie a Deux is apparently going to have full-blown musical numbers, although the exact details of what that will look like remain unclear.

What we do know, however, is that much of Folie a Deux takes place in Arkham Asylum, which is where the first movie left off after the Joker had murdered a doctor there. It’s unclear how long has passed between the first movie and the second, but what does seem clear is that this Joker sequel is unafraid of doing something completely different than what the first movie attempted. While the announcement that it was a musical was seen as controversial, it’s undeniably a big swing and one that has intrigued even some people who were skeptical about the first film.

JOKER 2: Folie à Deux Teaser (2024)

Is there a trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux?

A new teaser has already been released for Folie a Deux, although it doesn’t feature much in the way of footage for the movie. Even so, it’s helpful in setting the scene for what the movie may feel like, totally. In addition to being an awards contender, the first Joker was also a massive hit for Warner Bros., so it seems likely that the studio will want to capitalize on the first movie’s success in order to ensure that Folie a Deux can be just as successful financially, which means that we should be getting plenty of additional teasers as the release date gets closer.

