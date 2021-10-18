In spite of its great TV and movie offerings, Hulu just isn’t right for everyone. The streamer, which is now owned by Disney, is just one of many services available to consumers right now, and at some point, you have to start deciding which services you’re actually going to use. Some streaming services are better than others and some streaming bundles such as the Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu bundle are better options for subscribers. If Hulu is just collecting a subscription fee every month for no reason then it might be time to cancel.

That’s not to say that there’s no quality content on Hulu, but there are plenty of options in the streaming game, and each separate streamer has hundreds of hours of content for its users to explore.

If you’re looking to cancel your Hulu subscription, the process is actually pretty simple. You can do it on your browser or through the app, and either way, it only requires a few pretty simple steps.

How To Cancel Hulu in the App

Although iOS users cannot cancel Hulu in the app on mobile devices, they can cancel on the mobile browser. Android users can cancel Hulu in the app, and here’s how:

Step 1: Open the app, and click on your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. The app may prompt you to re-enter your password.

After reaching your account screen, scroll down until you see an option to cancel your subscription. Select "Cancel."

Hulu will suggest that you pause your subscription instead, and you can select an amount of time you'd like to pause your subscription or select "Continue to cancel."

Hulu will then ask you to provide a reason for canceling the service. Select the reason that most accurately applies to you, and then click "Continue to cancel."

Once your subscription is canceled, you’ll have access to Hulu until the end of your next billing cycle. You’ll also be able to re-subscribe to the service at any point by visiting your account page.

How to Cancel Hulu on a Browser

Step 1: Log in to your Hulu account and click on your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Select "Account" in the drop-down menu, which should bring you to a page called "Manage your account."

Scroll down to the bottom of the page, where you should see options to pause or cancel your subscription. Select "Cancel your subscription."

A pop-up will then appear asking you if you'd prefer to pause your subscription instead. You can choose the length of time you'd like to pause your subscription, or you can simply hit "Continue to cancel" to cancel your account completely.

Hulu will then ask you the reason you have decided to cancel your account. Choose the option that best fits your circumstances, and then click "Continue to cancel."

This should cancel your subscription. Once your account has been canceled, you will continue to have access to Hulu through the end of your billing period. To re-subscribe to Hulu at any point, all you need to do is log in to your account and indicate that you want to re-subscribe.

Hulu has some appealing offerings, but it’s not the only streaming game in town. While you may find that you miss the service, you may also just spend your time exploring offerings on Netflix or Amazon Prime instead. If you decide to re-subscribe at some point, it’s not a huge challenge to do so.

It may be inconvenient to have to constantly unsubscribe and re-subscribe from streaming services, but that’s the best way to maximize the value of each service. Subscribe when there are things on the service that you know you’ll be checking out, and then unsubscribe when you find that you’re less sure whether there’s anything on Hulu, or any other service, worth watching.

