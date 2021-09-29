When it comes to a highly rated mattress, awards are good, but positive customer reviews are better. That’s precisely what you get with Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress, which 9 out of 10 customers would recommend to friends and family. Over 90% of customers also say the mattress reduced body aches, stiffness, soreness, and discomfort. Plus, out of over 36,000 customer reviews, the mattress has a 4.5-star rating, close to a perfect score. People absolutely adore this mattress, but why? What makes it so great, and why is it so comforting? We’ll dig into the intelligent design below, but if you’re interested, you’ll be happy to know it’s on sale right now — and you can get up to $499 off. As far as mattress sales go, it’s one of the best opportunities we’ve seen in a long while.

Normally $1,298, you can grab Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress right now for $799, in Queen size. It also comes with $399 worth of accessories, for free, including cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector. Nectar’s bed bases are on sale, too, like a frame and headboard for $350 (normally $600), or an adjustable base for $699 (normally $999). You’ll get free shipping and free returns with your order, and you can try the bed for up to 365 nights thanks to Nectar’s Home Trial program. It’s a 100% risk-free trial program where you can sleep on the bed for an entire year, and if you’re not happy, you can return it for a full refund. More on what makes the design of the mattress so special is below.

Why Do People Love the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress So Much?

Described as a medium-firm memory foam mattress, Nectar’s bed is meant to feel just right — sitting at about 6.5 in firmness on a scale of 1 to 10. It provides excellent support, while also delivering indelible comfort. That’s primarily thanks to its intelligent design, with multiple layers, each providing a specific function. At the bottom is the shift-resistant lower cover, keeping the mattress firmly in place and preventing slips or slides. Next is the stay-stable base layer, which is 7 inches thick of soft and supportive foam. Then, there’s a dynamic support layer, with 2 inches of adjustable foam. A Nectar smart layer with ActiveCool HD technology rests above all of that, which creates a temperature-responsive zone via a 3-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam. Basically, it auto-adjusts to your body temperature, whether that’s hot or cold. Finally, the top is layered in a quilted and cool cover that’s breathable, stays comfortable, and offers heat-wicking properties. Altogether, that 5-layer design offers excellent properties, comfort, and support to keep you happy and sleeping deeply through the night.

Some of Nectar’s happy customers have remarked that the mattress is “perfect for sleeping” and offers “a good night’s sleep guaranteed.” Others have said it keeps them nice and cool, or that it’s the “best mattress [they’ve] ever bought.” The level of firmness is perfect, but because it’s memory foam it also adheres to your body contours providing extra support and comfort. We have our own Nectar Mattress review available, too, if you want some more opinions before making a big decision.

Like many current sleepers, you’ll settle into a slumber you never felt before, with Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress. It comes as a bed-in-a-box, and when it arrives, you merely move the box into your bedroom, open it up, unroll the mattress, and let it expand — it’s ready to use in 24 hours! But the best part is that Nectar’s beds not only come with a forever warranty — yes, forever — but a full 365-night trial. If you’re not happy after sleeping on the bed for a year, you can return it, at no cost, for a full refund. Free shipping is also included with your order! That’s insane enough, but even more crazy is the deal they’re running right now.

You’ll get the Memory Foam Mattress for $799, discounted heavily already, but it also comes with 2 free cooling pillows, a free set of sheets, and a free mattress protector. The accessories would cost an additional $399, but you don’t pay a dime. Of course, you can set the mattress on a box spring or frame you already have, but if you want an upgrade, Nectar’s bed frames are also on sale right now. Might we suggest the Foundation frame, at the least, now $250 instead of it’s usual $400?

Either way, you can get in there and fine-tune what you want for a mattress — choosing size, type, and accessories — and grab some extras if you fancy! Check it out!

Editors' Recommendations