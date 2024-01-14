 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everything we know about Doctor Who season 14

What to expect from the new Doctor

Blair Marnell
By
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who.
BBC

Last fall, there was a new addition to the best shows on Disney+: Doctor Who. The long-running British sci-fi series found a new home on Disney+ just in time for its 60th anniversary. Former stars David Tenant and Catherine Tate returned as the Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively, for three-anniversary specials.

The franchise has endured for six decades because its time-traveling hero, the Doctor, can regenerate from almost any fatal wound with a new body and persona. That’s how the show has explained recasting the Doctor so many times. This time, the anniversary specials ended with a twist, as Tenant’s Fourteenth Doctor bi-generated his successor, the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), without ceasing to exist. So there are now technically two Doctors in the Doctor Who universe, but only Gatwa’s Doctor will be headlining the upcoming 14th season.

Recommended Videos

Now, for new fans and old, here’s everything we know about Doctor Who season 14.

Millie Gibson in Doctor Who.
BBC

Who is starring in Doctor Who season 14?

In addition to Gatwa’s Doctor, the new season of Doctor Who will focus on Ruby Sunday, as played by Millie Gibson. Ruby made her debut on the series during last year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. As is often the case on this show, Ruby agreed to accompany the Doctor on his adventures through space and time.

Related

There are some other returning characters this season, including Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s adoptive mother, Carla Sunday. Bonnie Langford, who portrayed Mel Gibson — one of the Doctor’s companions on the original series during the ’80s — is also set to reprise her role in the new season after making a guest appearance in the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle.

The Doctor’s longtime ally, Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), is also back this season, as is Donna Noble’s daughter, Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney). New characters this season include Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam, Anita Dobson as Ms. Flood, Indira Varma as The Duchess, and Lenny Rush as Morris. Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is also playing a currently unrevealed role, while Jinkx Monsoon is reportedly portraying one of the main villains of the entire season.

The Doctor tries out a new look for the '60s in a scene from Doctor Who.
BBC

Is there a trailer for Doctor Who season 14?

A full trailer for Doctor Who season 14 is probably still a few months away. But there is a teaser trailer that offers a glimpse of the Doctor’s dynamic with Ruby. It feels very similar to the connection that the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) had with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) all the way back in Doctor Who season 1.

SEASON 1 TEASER | Doctor Who 2024 | Doctor Who

What’s different this time is the overt hint that this version of the Doctor might be attracted to other men. The Doctor is seen dancing with another man in the past, which shocks the audience around them at some point in the past. But it doesn’t appear to be true love, as the Doctor describes his dance partner as a cad and seems to be at odds with him.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who.
BBC

Is there a Doctor Who season 14 release date?

Not yet. At least not a specific date. BBC and Disney+ will premiere Doctor Who season 14 in May of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Everything we know about the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth
The cast isn't the only thing we know
Anya Taylor-Joy is Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

As cinematic franchises go, Mad Max is expanding at a snail's pace. George Miller and Byron Kennedy introduced Mel Gibson's titular anti-hero in the original Mad Max in 1979, which was followed by a sequel two years later called The Road Warrior, and a third film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, in 1985.

Then 30 years later, Miller revived the franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road. But this time, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wasn't even the most popular character in his own movie. Instead, Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa was the breakout heroine and is now the star of her own upcoming prequel movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Although the new film won't arrive until next year, we already know quite a bit about it.

Read more
The 14 best Christmas movies to watch this year
These stellar Christmas movies will put you in the holiday spirit
DVD box art of Christmas movies

Nothing will get you in the Christmas spirit faster than watching a great holiday movie. Almost everyone had a holiday movie they loved growing up. Sometimes, you discover that those movies remain as great as you always thought they were. Other times, though, you discover that the best Christmas movies are not the same as the ones you might have grown up on.
Christmas movies can sometimes be kind of cheesy, but fear not, we've compiled a list of funny, occasionally dark, totally classic Christmas movies that, yes, sometimes also offer the occasional bit of sweetness. Don't worry, though, none of them get too saccharine.
From sipping on candy-themed cocktails to carving a delicious honey-baked ham, every family has its own holiday traditions they never skip. For many, that involves putting on a Christmas classic after the dishes are washed and the leftovers are put away. Here are the best Christmas movies to put on your radar, when the time comes:

A Christmas Story (1983)

Read more
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Everything we know about this Jason Momoa and Amber Heard DC movie
Amber Heard, Jason Momoa return for Aquaman 2
Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has famously broad shoulders, natural charisma, and a knack for action that helped carry 2018's Aquaman movie to heights that no other DC film has reached. Even The Dark Knight couldn't match Aquaman's $1.152 billion worldwide total. This Christmas, Momoa will have an even more monumental task as he tries to lift up not only his new sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but also all of superhero cinema. It's been a very bad year for superhero flicks at the box office, with only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as success stories. Everything else, from The Flash to The Marvels were absolute flops that lost their respective studios a lot of money. And it's not as if Aquaman 2 doesn't have its own problems, with numerous reshoots and a clear demotion for the film's leading lady, Amber Heard.

Who's starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
In addition to Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Amber Heard as his wife, Mera, the film features Patrick Wilson as Arthur's half-brother, Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Arthur and Orm's mother, Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Read more