What to expect from the new Doctor

Last fall, there was a new addition to the best shows on Disney+: Doctor Who. The long-running British sci-fi series found a new home on Disney+ just in time for its 60th anniversary. Former stars David Tenant and Catherine Tate returned as the Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively, for three-anniversary specials.

The franchise has endured for six decades because its time-traveling hero, the Doctor, can regenerate from almost any fatal wound with a new body and persona. That’s how the show has explained recasting the Doctor so many times. This time, the anniversary specials ended with a twist, as Tenant’s Fourteenth Doctor bi-generated his successor, the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), without ceasing to exist. So there are now technically two Doctors in the Doctor Who universe, but only Gatwa’s Doctor will be headlining the upcoming 14th season.

Now, for new fans and old, here’s everything we know about Doctor Who season 14.

Who is starring in Doctor Who season 14?

In addition to Gatwa’s Doctor, the new season of Doctor Who will focus on Ruby Sunday, as played by Millie Gibson. Ruby made her debut on the series during last year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. As is often the case on this show, Ruby agreed to accompany the Doctor on his adventures through space and time.

There are some other returning characters this season, including Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s adoptive mother, Carla Sunday. Bonnie Langford, who portrayed Mel Gibson — one of the Doctor’s companions on the original series during the ’80s — is also set to reprise her role in the new season after making a guest appearance in the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle.

The Doctor’s longtime ally, Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), is also back this season, as is Donna Noble’s daughter, Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney). New characters this season include Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam, Anita Dobson as Ms. Flood, Indira Varma as The Duchess, and Lenny Rush as Morris. Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is also playing a currently unrevealed role, while Jinkx Monsoon is reportedly portraying one of the main villains of the entire season.

Is there a trailer for Doctor Who season 14?

A full trailer for Doctor Who season 14 is probably still a few months away. But there is a teaser trailer that offers a glimpse of the Doctor’s dynamic with Ruby. It feels very similar to the connection that the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) had with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) all the way back in Doctor Who season 1.

SEASON 1 TEASER | Doctor Who 2024 | Doctor Who

What’s different this time is the overt hint that this version of the Doctor might be attracted to other men. The Doctor is seen dancing with another man in the past, which shocks the audience around them at some point in the past. But it doesn’t appear to be true love, as the Doctor describes his dance partner as a cad and seems to be at odds with him.

Is there a Doctor Who season 14 release date?

Not yet. At least not a specific date. BBC and Disney+ will premiere Doctor Who season 14 in May of 2024.

