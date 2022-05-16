You Can Buy a Casper Mattress for $195 Today (Seriously!)

If you’ve been shopping for mattress sales, you know that Casper is one of the top mattress brands. What you don’t know is that Casper is having an amazing sale today. You can buy a Casper mattress for just $195 today. This deal for Casper’s 2019 Snug Mattress is a final sale with a 40% discount. Other sizes are available with the same discount — see below — but you can buy a Twin XL 2019 Snug Mattress for $195 and save $130 off the regular $325 price. Because it’s a final sale, special teams are in effect — also see below, but this jaw-dropping deal is selling fast, so don’t hesitate if you are looking for a great deal on a memory foam mattress.

If you’re not familiar with Casper Sleep, Inc.’s Casper mattress brand, you might like to read that Casper is included in The Manual’s shortlist of best mattress-in-a-box brands. The Casper Sleep original foam mattress also features in our list of the best memory foam mattresses. The 2019 Snug Mattress, formerly sold exclusively at Target, has a top breathable open-cell foam layer that helps dissipate heat so you stay cool while you sleep. The bottom layer consists of a durable support foam base.

In addition to the Twin XL mattress for $195, cut from $325, you can also still buy a Queen mattress for $297, marked down from $495 and a $198 savings. If you want a King or California King mattress, both are available for $357 each, $238 less than the $595 list price. Please note that while shipping is free for these Casper mattresses and they come with a 10-year limited warranty, Casper’s usual mattress trial period and the company’s normal return and exchange programs are not in effect for this final sale.

