The best Vietnam War books: How it started, how it played out, and how Vietnam and the US moved on afterward

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the US pullout from the Vietnam War. Accordingly, the time is right to take a look at a few of the most important books to try to make sense of the Vietnam War and the difficult times that followed for the Vietnamese and Americans who were impacted by it.

While there is no “best” book on the Vietnam War, there are several that are widely considered to be important pieces on the war and the period in general. With this in mind, we’ll be taking a look at some of the greatest books on the war, spanning both nonfiction and fictionalized accounts. Written by American and Vietnamese authors, these Vietnam books provide a range of perspectives on what was one of the most difficult chapters in the history of both countries.

The Sorrow of War: A Novel of North Vietnam

Bao Ninh

Americans rarely get to know the story of the war from the perspective of the North Vietnamese. Author Bao Ninh joined the Youth Brigade when he was just a teenager. In The Sorrow of War, Ninh provides an autobiographical account of his experiences, particularly during the period when he served in a unit tasked with the recovery of corpses.

Dispatches

Michael Herr

When journalist Michael Herr went to cover the Vietnam War on behalf of Esquire, he ended up getting a front row seat to a slew of horrors. Published in 1977, Dispatches is a collection of the writings he produced during the war. The book is widely considered one of the greatest journalistic works on any war, period. It leans into the hallucinatory nature of fear and violence, and it greatly inspired Stanley Kubrick's classic war film Full Metal Jacket.

When Heaven and Earth Changed Places

Le Ly Hayslip

Published long after the war in 2012, When Heaven and Earth Changed Places tells the true story of its author, who was 12 years old when the Americans arrived at her village and recruited her as a spy. Decades after she escaped to the United States, Le Ly returns to Vietnam to reconcile the horrific memories she left behind.

Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War

Karl Marlantes

Karl Marlantes served in Vietnam as a highly decorated marine before returning to spend the next 30 years attempting to capture his experience in a book. The result was Matterhorn, which follows a cast of officers and soldiers as they grapple with violence and fear. At the same time, they attempt to maintain their humanity against a backdrop of racial tension between white and Black marines. Considered a modern classic on the war, Matterhorn has been praised for its detailed technical descriptions of how the war was fought as well as the complexity of its characters.

The Things They Carried

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien's 1990 classic is less about the Vietnam War than about the experience of being a soldier in general. O'Brien draws directly from his own experiences serving in the war as a marine, describing in poetic detail what it's like to slog through the jungle day after day, living in fear every step of the way.

The Sympathizer

Viet Thanh Nguyen

The Sympathizer made a huge impact when it was released in 2015, even winning the Pulitzer Prize. Its author, Viet Thanh Nguyen, is a refugee of the war whose family fled to the United States after the fall of Saigon.

The Sympathizer tells the story of a narrator who serves as a double agent. It is a brutal, insightful, darkly hilarious book that provides a glimpse into what it was like to live as a refugee in the years immediately following the war.

Bloods: An Oral History of the Vietnam War by Black Veterans

Wallace Terry

When journalist Wallace Terry was sent to cover the war for Time. he became the first Black war correspondent ever to serve on permanent duty. There he witnessed some of the war's most important moments. Later, he collected the accounts of 20 Black soldiers from disparate backgrounds into Bloods, which has been celebrated for providing an often overlooked perspective on the war.

The Best and the Brightest

David Halberstram

A detailed look at how the United States got into the war — specifically, the poor decisions that took the country there — David Halberstram's book is considered one of the great books not only on the war itself but also on the behind-the-scenes workings of the US government.

Dust Child

Nguyen Phan Que Mai

This one actually hasn't been released yet, but I've had a chance to read an advance copy, and it's fantastic. This novel follows the story of a young Vietnamese woman trying to survive during and after the war, a young Amerasian Vietnamese boy (then man) trying to survive and then emigrate to the United States, and an American soldier who returns to Vietnam 30 years after the war. It's a powerful tale that examines the complex way different lives became intertwined during and after the war. Dust Child will release in May 2023.

